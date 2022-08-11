© 2022 New Atlas
Photography

Stunning sights from the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year awards

By Rich Haridy
August 11, 2022
Stunning sights from the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year awards
Wild Portraits - Winner. "I See You". Moremi, Okavango Delta, Botswana
Wild Portraits - Winner. "I See You". Moremi, Okavango Delta, Botswana
View 18 Images
Animal Behaviour - Runner-up. "African Elephant Puffing Dust". Ngorongoro Crater, Republic of Tanzania
1/18
Animal Behaviour - Runner-up. "African Elephant Puffing Dust". Ngorongoro Crater, Republic of Tanzania
OVERALL WINNER & Animal Behaviour Category winner. "A Cat and Its Prize". Ndutu, Republic of Tanzania
2/18
OVERALL WINNER & Animal Behaviour Category winner. "A Cat and Its Prize". Ndutu, Republic of Tanzania
Camera Traps - Winner. "Ice Bear". Klukshu, Yukon, Canada
3/18
Camera Traps - Winner. "Ice Bear". Klukshu, Yukon, Canada
Camera Traps - Runner-up. "Top of the World". Ladakh, India
4/18
Camera Traps - Runner-up. "Top of the World". Ladakh, India
Landscapes - Runner-up. "The Lava". Reykjavik, Iceland
5/18
Landscapes - Runner-up. "The Lava". Reykjavik, Iceland
Landscapes - Winner. "Nature Fights Back". Loxton, Northern Cape, South Africa
6/18
Landscapes - Winner. "Nature Fights Back". Loxton, Northern Cape, South Africa
Small World - Runner-up. "Pretty in Pollen". Mutter's Moor near Sidmouth, Devon, UK
7/18
Small World - Runner-up. "Pretty in Pollen". Mutter's Moor near Sidmouth, Devon, UK
Small World - Winner. "The Journey of a Moth". Őrségi National Park, Hungary
8/18
Small World - Winner. "The Journey of a Moth". Őrségi National Park, Hungary
The Night Sky - Runner-up. "The Astonishing". Godafoss, Iceland
9/18
The Night Sky - Runner-up. "The Astonishing". Godafoss, Iceland
The Night Sky - Winner. "The Top of Australia". Kosciusko, Australia
10/18
The Night Sky - Winner. "The Top of Australia". Kosciusko, Australia
Under 16 - Runner-up. "Great Crested Grebe". Pond near Poznań, Poland
11/18
Under 16 - Runner-up. "Great Crested Grebe". Pond near Poznań, Poland
Under 16 - Winner. "Vantage Points". Hosanagara, Karnataka, India
12/18
Under 16 - Winner. "Vantage Points". Hosanagara, Karnataka, India
Underwater - Runner-up. "Caviar". Chowder Bay, Sydney, Australia
13/18
Underwater - Runner-up. "Caviar". Chowder Bay, Sydney, Australia
Underwater - Winner. "Sunset Ray". Tuna Factory, Maldives
14/18
Underwater - Winner. "Sunset Ray". Tuna Factory, Maldives
Urban Wildlife - Runner-up. "Glow Worm Metropolis". Helensburg, Australia
15/18
Urban Wildlife - Runner-up. "Glow Worm Metropolis". Helensburg, Australia
Urban Wildlife - Winner. "City Hare". Kassel, Germany
16/18
Urban Wildlife - Winner. "City Hare". Kassel, Germany
Wild Portraits - Runner-up. "A Moment of Wilderness". Mountains of Switzerland, Graubünden, Switzerland
17/18
Wild Portraits - Runner-up. "A Moment of Wilderness". Mountains of Switzerland, Graubünden, Switzerland
Wild Portraits - Winner. "I See You". Moremi, Okavango Delta, Botswana
18/18
Wild Portraits - Winner. "I See You". Moremi, Okavango Delta, Botswana
View gallery - 18 images

In only its third year, the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year contest has quickly become a most impressive nature photo contest. This year’s highlights range from a rare glimpse at a caracal hunting in Tanzania, to an extraordinary shot of a moth covered in tiny balls of pollen.

Founded by wildlife photographer Will Nichols in 2014, Nature TTL is a free online resource and community for nature photographers. The photo contest, started in 2020, spans eight categories: Animal Behavior, Camera Traps, Landscapes, Small World, The Night Sky, Underwater, Urban Wildlife, and Wild Portraits.

Small World - Runner-up. "Pretty in Pollen". Mutter's Moor near Sidmouth, Devon, UK
Small World - Runner-up. "Pretty in Pollen". Mutter's Moor near Sidmouth, Devon, UK

This year the contest received more than 8,000 entries. The overall prize, selected by a judging panel of professional nature photographers, went to a shot from US photographer Dennis Stogsdill.

Titled “A Cat and Its Prize,” the image features the rarely photographed caracal proudly walking off with its prize following a successful hunt. Nicholls described the image as nature at its most raw.

OVERALL WINNER & Animal Behaviour Category winner. "A Cat and Its Prize". Ndutu, Republic of Tanzania
OVERALL WINNER & Animal Behaviour Category winner. "A Cat and Its Prize". Ndutu, Republic of Tanzania

“The contrasting colors against the dark surroundings really make this image pop,” said Nichols. “A wonderful scene to have been able to observe no doubt, let alone capture exquisitely on camera.”

Another highlight this year came from photographer Josselin Cornou, capturing a truly incredible confluence of events. Taken in Helensburg, Australia, the shot features an assemblage of glow worms illuminating an old abandoned train tunnel following a storm.

Urban Wildlife - Runner-up. "Glow Worm Metropolis". Helensburg, Australia
Urban Wildlife - Runner-up. "Glow Worm Metropolis". Helensburg, Australia

“In this photo, millions of glowworms can be seen,” Cornou explained. “To make this photo happen, I had to travel to the location during a storm, as an ephemeral waterfall would start to appear. A day after this photo was taken, the tunnel was flooded.”

Other highlights include a sublime landscape shot featuring a solitary sunflower rising out of a garbage dump with a bolt of lightning in the background, a portrait of a fish protecting hundreds of eggs in its mouth, and a surreal snap of a moth at night lit up with LED spotlights.

Take a look through our gallery at more shots from this years contest.

Source: Nature TTL

View gallery - 18 images

Tags

PhotographyPhotographersWildlifeAnimalsPhotographyCompetitionAwards
No comments
Rich Haridy
Rich Haridy
Rich has written for a number of online and print publications over the last decade while also acting as film critic for several radio broadcasters and podcasts. His interests focus on psychedelic science, new media, and science oddities. Rich completed his Masters degree in the Arts back in 2013 before joining New Atlas in 2016.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!