© 2021 New Atlas
Science

2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry honors discoverers of new catalyst class

By Michael Irving
October 06, 2021
2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry ...
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan
View 1 Image
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan
1/1
The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan

The 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Benjamin List and David MacMillan, for their work in developing a new class of catalyst in 2000. The technique is based on small organic molecules and has been instrumental in pharmaceutical research since.

Catalysts are substances that trigger or speed up chemical reactions without themselves becoming part of the final product, and as such, they’re instrumental in chemistry and biology. For a long time it was thought that only two types of catalysts existed – metals and enzymes – but around 20 years ago the new Nobel laureates discovered a third.

Working independently of each other, Benjamin List and David MacMillan developed a technique called asymmetric organocatalysis, which uses small organic molecules. These are based around a stable frame of carbon atoms, which can house active chemical groups containing elements like oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and phosphorus.

Organocatalysts have a few advantages. Since they’re made up of common, organic elements, they’re much cheaper to produce and are more environmentally friendly than other catalysts. But more importantly they can be asymmetric, creating either “left-handed” or “right-handed” versions of molecules. Other catalysts produce both at once, even though scientists will often only need one or the other for a specific task.

In the two decades since List’s and MacMillan’s development of asymmetric organocatalysis, progress has moved swiftly, allowing scientists to improve pharmaceuticals, design better molecules for solar cells, and many other applications.

The announcement of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry follows prizes awarded earlier in the week – this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics went to three scientists for finding hidden patterns in complex systems, such as Earth’s climate and weather systems, while the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to the discoverers of touch receptors in the skin that allow us to perceive temperature and pressure.

Source: Nobel Prize

Tags

ScienceChemistryNobel prizesChemicalsOrganicMolecules
No comments
Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!