The capsule carrying Hague and Ovchinin ejected from the rocket and the two men were met by a response team by the time their craft parachuted safely to Earth. The accident immediately grounded the Soyuz rocket fleet and placed the future of the ISS in potential jeopardy because the Soyuz is the only current means to ferry crews to and from the station. However, a subsequent Russian investigation placed the blame for the incident on a faulty sensor that was damaged during rocket assembly and the booster was cleared to resume flights.