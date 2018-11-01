The Soyuz first stage consists of a core booster surrounded by a cluster of four strap-on chemical boosters. These outside rockets are supposed to break away from the core during ascent, with the core then shutting down and separating from the second stage. According to the investigation committee, what happened instead was that the faulty sensor caused one of the strap-on boosters to improperly separate and collide with the main rocket, resulting in decompression of one of the fuel tanks and triggering the automatic abort.