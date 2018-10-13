Todd says that with the proper adjustments, the station can be operated by remote control indefinitely so long as the solar arrays are functioning. However, he also confirmed that if the Soyuz does not come back into service, returning to the ISS could be difficult if not impossible because the SpaceX Crew Dragon and Boeing CST-100 Starliner have not been cleared to dock on their own, even if manned, unless there is a crew aboard the station during at least the first few visits.