No-frills Avalon tiny house has space for a small family

Dragon Tiny Homes' Element and Element 20 are very inexpensive options for downsizing, but aren't practical for more than one or two people. The firm's recent Avalon, however, has an increased but still relatively affordable price tag and squeezes an impressive three bedrooms into a compact frame, meaning it has space for a small family.

The Avalon is based on a double-axle trailer and is 24 ft (7.3 m) long. It has a width of 8.6 ft (2.6 m) so can be towed on a public road in North America without a permit. The exterior is finished in engineered wood.

The home measures 204 sq ft (almost 19 sq m) and is clad in shiplap throughout. The interior is arranged around a central living/cooking area, which includes a sofa and a kitchen. This is very basic, especially compared to models like the 2024 Noyer XL, though they are also several times more expensive. It does have quartz countertops and stainless steel fittings, with a sink, electric stove and space for a fridge and other appliances, plus some cabinetry as standard.

The bathroom is situated adjacent to the sink and is accessed by a sliding door. It includes a shower, a vanity sink, and a flushing toilet.

The Avalon's interior measures 204 sq ft (almost 19 sq m) Dragon Tiny Homes

The Avalon's main bedroom is located downstairs, on the opposite side of the house to the bathroom, and is again accessed by sliding door. It has ample headroom to stand upright and includes a double bed.

There are also two typical tiny house-style lofts in the Avalon. Both of these bedrooms have low ceilings and are accessed by removable ladder. In the model shown, one is configured as a standard bedroom, while the other is a playroom, though could alternatively serve as a third bedroom, office, or storage space.

The Avalon starts at US$74,950, but Dragon Tiny Homes will upgrade the finish and furniture at additional cost.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes