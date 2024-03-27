Video: No-frills tiny house hits the market for under $24K

The tiny house market is dominated by luxury models nowadays, but Dragon Tiny Homes recalls the small movement's humble roots with the Element. Featuring a compact frame and simple interior, it's currently up for sale for just US$23,500.

The Element has a similar design to Dragon Tiny Homes' previous model and is based on a double-axle trailer, with a length of 16 ft (4.8 m), which makes even European tiny houses like Baluchon's look relatively roomy in comparison. It's finished in smart siding engineered wood and weighs in at 7,000 lb (around 3,175 kg).

Obviously, there are compromises given the price point and you're not going to be throwing any parties in this thing, nor are you getting the kind of finish or features found in larger tiny houses like the Honeylion or Paddock Paradise. The interior of the home is very compact and clad in rough plywood. Though the home is unfurnished, it does include a basic kitchen unit with a sink and some cabinetry. The room would also serve as the living area. The only other room downstairs is the bathroom, which is rather snug and hosts a shower and a toilet.

The Element's interior measures 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m), including its loft bedroom Dragon Tiny Homes

There's one loft bedroom in the Element, which is reached by ladder. It's a standard loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling, and has enough space for a double bed.

The Element is up for sale for US$23,500, though it can be upgraded with more features and better finishes at additional cost. Check out the video tour below to see more.

Inside this Compact Tiny House! | The Element

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes