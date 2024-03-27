© 2024 New Atlas
Video: No-frills tiny house hits the market for under $24K

By Adam Williams
March 27, 2024
The pint-sized Element has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m)
The pint-sized Element has a length of just 16 ft (4.8 m)
The Element weighs in at 7,000 lb (around 3,175 kg)
The Element is up for sale for US$23,5000
The Element's interior measures 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m), including its loft bedroom
The Element's downstairs contains a hallway, a main living/kitchen area, and a bathroom
The Element's kitchen includes a simple worktop unit but appliances would need to be installed by the owner
The Element's loft bedroom is reached by ladder
The Element features a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling
The Element is very small and simple and would be well-suited for use as a weekender or guest cabin
The tiny house market is dominated by luxury models nowadays, but Dragon Tiny Homes recalls the small movement's humble roots with the Element. Featuring a compact frame and simple interior, it's currently up for sale for just US$23,500.

The Element has a similar design to Dragon Tiny Homes' previous model and is based on a double-axle trailer, with a length of 16 ft (4.8 m), which makes even European tiny houses like Baluchon's look relatively roomy in comparison. It's finished in smart siding engineered wood and weighs in at 7,000 lb (around 3,175 kg).

Obviously, there are compromises given the price point and you're not going to be throwing any parties in this thing, nor are you getting the kind of finish or features found in larger tiny houses like the Honeylion or Paddock Paradise. The interior of the home is very compact and clad in rough plywood. Though the home is unfurnished, it does include a basic kitchen unit with a sink and some cabinetry. The room would also serve as the living area. The only other room downstairs is the bathroom, which is rather snug and hosts a shower and a toilet.

The Element's interior measures 135 sq ft (12.5 sq m), including its loft bedroom
There's one loft bedroom in the Element, which is reached by ladder. It's a standard loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling, and has enough space for a double bed.

The Element is up for sale for US$23,500, though it can be upgraded with more features and better finishes at additional cost. Check out the video tour below to see more.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

