Paddock Paradise focuses on storage and comfort – for people and cats

Acorn Tiny Homes, the firm behind the Purple Heart Manor, recently completed another large and luxurious model. Named the Paddock Paradise, the towable dwelling has a spacious interior layout that's chocked-full of storage space and home comforts, including a few for the owner's cat.

The Paddock Paradise is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer and is finished in metal siding and faux stone. It has a length of 38 ft (11.5 m), which is definitely on the larger side for a tiny house, but not as big as the Purple Heart Manor. It also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which means it requires a permit to tow on a public road in North America, but offers a much more spacious and house-like layout than a typical model.

There are two entrances into the Paddock Paradise. Accessing the home through the main entrance, visitors find a well-proportioned living room. This is taken up by an L-shaped sofa, plus a fireplace, TV, and shelving. In a neat touch, the fireplace mantelpiece is actually an operable drawer.

The kitchen is adjacent. This contains the second entrance, which will eventually connect to a patio area. It also features an oven with three-burner propane-powered stove, a convection microwave, a farmhouse-style sink, and a fridge/freezer. Additionally it has a breakfast bar and lots of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry and a cat flap that provides access to a litter tray hidden in the kitchen unit. Indeed, feline happiness was a major focus of this build and there are a series of walkways and tunnels throughout the home's upper areas, to ensure any cats have easy access.

The Paddock Paradise has a length of 38 ft (11.5 m) and an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which makes the interior more spacious and house-like than a typical model Acorn Tiny Homes

The Paddock Paradise's kitchen area connects to the bathroom. This has a shower, a stackable washer/dryer, and a flushing toilet, plus a vanity sink.

The bathroom in turn joins onto the master bedroom. Since it's located downstairs, it has ample headroom for standing upright and has a storage-integrated double bed, a wardrobe, a built-in dresser, and more shelves.

The tiny house does feature a loft but instead of being used as an extra bedroom, it's used for yet more storage and is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase – though the cat also has its own dedicated entrance, of course.

The Paddock Paradise's house cat will have many places to play and hang out Acorn Tiny Homes

The Paddock Paradise cost CAD230,000 (roughly US$170,000). Acorn's build prices start at CAD90,000.

Source: Acorn Tiny Homes