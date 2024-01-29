© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Paddock Paradise focuses on storage and comfort – for people and cats

By Adam Williams
January 29, 2024
Paddock Paradise focuses on storage and comfort – for people and cats
The Paddock Paradise cost CAD230,000 (roughly US$170,000)
The Paddock Paradise cost CAD230,000 (roughly US$170,000)
View 20 Images
The Paddock Paradise is finished in metal and faux stone, with some timber detailing
1/20
The Paddock Paradise is finished in metal and faux stone, with some timber detailing
The Paddock Paradise cost CAD230,000 (roughly US$170,000)
2/20
The Paddock Paradise cost CAD230,000 (roughly US$170,000)
The Paddock Paradise is based on a triple-axle trailer
3/20
The Paddock Paradise is based on a triple-axle trailer
The Paddock Paradise looks light-filled inside thanks to its 13 windows
4/20
The Paddock Paradise looks light-filled inside thanks to its 13 windows
The Paddock Paradise's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa and a fireplace
5/20
The Paddock Paradise's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa and a fireplace
The Paddock Paradise's fireplace mantelpiece functions as a hidden storage drawer
6/20
The Paddock Paradise's fireplace mantelpiece functions as a hidden storage drawer
The Paddock Paradise includes multiple walkways for the owner's cat, including an entrance to the storage loft
7/20
The Paddock Paradise includes multiple walkways for the owner's cat, including an entrance to the storage loft
The Paddock Paradise's house cat will have many places to play and hang out
8/20
The Paddock Paradise's house cat will have many places to play and hang out
The Paddock Paradise includes a locking cat flap that will eventually connect to a patio
9/20
The Paddock Paradise includes a locking cat flap that will eventually connect to a patio
The Paddock Paradise's kitchen includes a cat litter tray hidden in the cabinetry
10/20
The Paddock Paradise's kitchen includes a cat litter tray hidden in the cabinetry
The Paddock Paradise's interior measures 436 sq ft (40 sq m)
11/20
The Paddock Paradise's interior measures 436 sq ft (40 sq m)
The Paddock Paradise's kitchen includes an oven with three-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
12/20
The Paddock Paradise's kitchen includes an oven with three-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and a fridge/freezer
The Paddock Paradise has two entrances: the main entrance in the living room and a secondary entrance in the kitchen that will connect to a porch area
13/20
The Paddock Paradise has two entrances: the main entrance in the living room and a secondary entrance in the kitchen that will connect to a porch area
The Paddock Paradise's staircase includes integrated storage space
14/20
The Paddock Paradise's staircase includes integrated storage space
The Paddock Paradise's kitchen includes a pull-out pantry drawer
15/20
The Paddock Paradise's kitchen includes a pull-out pantry drawer
The Paddock Paradise's bathroom connects to the kitchen and the bedroom
16/20
The Paddock Paradise's bathroom connects to the kitchen and the bedroom
The Paddock Paradise's bathroom includes a shower, flushing toilet, vanity sink, and washer/dryer
17/20
The Paddock Paradise's bathroom includes a shower, flushing toilet, vanity sink, and washer/dryer
The Paddock Paradise's bedroom is downstairs and has plenty of headroom to stand upright
18/20
The Paddock Paradise's bedroom is downstairs and has plenty of headroom to stand upright
The Paddock Paradise has a length of 38 ft (11.5 m) and an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which makes the interior more spacious and house-like than a typical model
19/20
The Paddock Paradise has a length of 38 ft (11.5 m) and an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which makes the interior more spacious and house-like than a typical model
The Paddock Paradise's loft is used for storage
20/20
The Paddock Paradise's loft is used for storage
View gallery - 20 images

Acorn Tiny Homes, the firm behind the Purple Heart Manor, recently completed another large and luxurious model. Named the Paddock Paradise, the towable dwelling has a spacious interior layout that's chocked-full of storage space and home comforts, including a few for the owner's cat.

The Paddock Paradise is based on a triple-axle gooseneck trailer and is finished in metal siding and faux stone. It has a length of 38 ft (11.5 m), which is definitely on the larger side for a tiny house, but not as big as the Purple Heart Manor. It also has an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which means it requires a permit to tow on a public road in North America, but offers a much more spacious and house-like layout than a typical model.

There are two entrances into the Paddock Paradise. Accessing the home through the main entrance, visitors find a well-proportioned living room. This is taken up by an L-shaped sofa, plus a fireplace, TV, and shelving. In a neat touch, the fireplace mantelpiece is actually an operable drawer.

The kitchen is adjacent. This contains the second entrance, which will eventually connect to a patio area. It also features an oven with three-burner propane-powered stove, a convection microwave, a farmhouse-style sink, and a fridge/freezer. Additionally it has a breakfast bar and lots of cabinetry, including a pull-out pantry and a cat flap that provides access to a litter tray hidden in the kitchen unit. Indeed, feline happiness was a major focus of this build and there are a series of walkways and tunnels throughout the home's upper areas, to ensure any cats have easy access.

The Paddock Paradise has a length of 38 ft (11.5 m) and an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which makes the interior more spacious and house-like than a typical model
The Paddock Paradise has a length of 38 ft (11.5 m) and an increased width of 10 ft (3 m), which makes the interior more spacious and house-like than a typical model

The Paddock Paradise's kitchen area connects to the bathroom. This has a shower, a stackable washer/dryer, and a flushing toilet, plus a vanity sink.

The bathroom in turn joins onto the master bedroom. Since it's located downstairs, it has ample headroom for standing upright and has a storage-integrated double bed, a wardrobe, a built-in dresser, and more shelves.

The tiny house does feature a loft but instead of being used as an extra bedroom, it's used for yet more storage and is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase – though the cat also has its own dedicated entrance, of course.

The Paddock Paradise's house cat will have many places to play and hang out
The Paddock Paradise's house cat will have many places to play and hang out

The Paddock Paradise cost CAD230,000 (roughly US$170,000). Acorn's build prices start at CAD90,000.

Source: Acorn Tiny Homes

View gallery - 20 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!