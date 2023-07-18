© 2023 New Atlas
Not-so-tiny Purple Heart Manor pushes the boundaries of small living

By Adam Williams
July 18, 2023
Not-so-tiny Purple Heart Manor pushes the boundaries of small living
The Purple Heart Manor is based on a quadruple-axle trailer and measures a 43 ft (13 m) in length
View 18 Images
1/18
The Purple Heart Manor's exterior is finished in wood and faux stone
2/18
The Purple Heart Manor's glazing includes a stained glass feature window
3/18
The Purple Heart Manor includes a small "catio" for the owner's beloved pet
4/18
The Purple Heart Manor's colorful interior decor lends the home its name
5/18
The Purple Heart Manor's living room is very spacious for a tiny house
6/18
The Purple Heart Manor's living room includes a sofa bed for guests
7/18
The Purple Heart Manor features lots of bookshelves and a library style ladder on a rail to access them all
8/18
The Purple Heart Manor includes a large entertainment center
9/18
The Purple Heart Manor includes several cat-friendly areas, like the sitting area and bridge pictured
10/18
The Purple Heart Manor has a secondary loft bedroom for guests
11/18
The Purple Heart Manor's secondary loft bedroom includes storage space and a cat flap, which offers access to the "catio"
12/18
The Purple Heart Manor's main bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
13/18
The Purple Heart Manor's bathroom includes a tub and shower, as well as a green wall section
14/18
The Purple Heart Manor includes a fancy sounding Japanese toilet with a built-in bidet and dryer
15/18
The Purple Heart Manor's living room includes a custom chandelier
16/18
The Purple Heart Manor's kitchen is spacious and includes a large sink, custom cabinetry, a fridge/freezer, and an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove
17/18
The Purple Heart Manor gets power from solar panels and also includes underfloor radiant heating
18/18
View gallery - 18 images

If tiny houses get much bigger than the Purple Heart Manor, we might need to start using a new name for them. Designed by Canada's Acorn Tiny Homes, this massive towable dwelling is inspired by the owner's love of Medieval literature and the color purple, and packs lots of home comforts – plus some cat comforts – into a length of 43 ft (13 m).

In addition to its considerable length, which is over twice as long as the recently completed Miss Twain Tiny House, the Purple Heart Manor also has an increased width of 10.6 ft (3.2 m). This means it will need a permit (and, no doubt, a truck with a powerful engine) to tow, but it also means it has a much more spacious and apartment-like interior. It's based on a quadruple-axle trailer and is finished in faux stone and wood siding, with a distinctive roofline. There's also a "catio" or cat patio area with its own access door and floor drain at the rear.

Visitors enter into the home's living room. This looks spacious for a tiny house, as you'd expect, and Acorn Tiny Homes has done a great job tailoring it to the owner's particular tastes and interests. It includes a custom-made purple sofa bed, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, with a library style movable ladder on rails to access them, a video gaming station, a drop-down dining table and dedicated activities area, and a neat cat rope bridge and sitting area.

The kitchen is adjacent. This has appliances like a fridge, a dishwasher drawer, and an oven with propane-powered stove. Elsewhere lies a pull-out pantry, large sink, and custom cabinetry.

The Purple Heart Manor's living room includes a sofa bed for guests
The bathroom in the Purple Heart Manor has a small tub and rain fall shower, plus a fancy sounding flushing Japanese toilet with bidet, heated seat, and warm air dryer built into it. There's also some storage space, a washer/dryer, and a custom moss wall.

The master bedroom is accessed by storage-integrated staircase. It has ample standing room, a queen-sized storage bed, stained glass bedside sconces and a feature wall with wallpaper depicting a medieval-style castle scene.

There's also a secondary loft bedroom which is reached by the same ladder on rails used for the bookshelves, and hosts a double bed and some more storage space, as well as a cat flap to offer access to the previously mentioned catio.

The Purple Heart Manor's main bedroom has ample headroom to stand upright
The Purple Heart Manor gets power from a solar panel setup, and includes an underfloor heating system and two air-conditioning units to help keep the owner a comfortable temperature. No expense has been spared with this one so naturally the price is considerable too, coming in at CAD370,000 (around US$280,000).

Source: Acorn Tiny Homes

View gallery - 18 images

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

