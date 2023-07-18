Not-so-tiny Purple Heart Manor pushes the boundaries of small living

If tiny houses get much bigger than the Purple Heart Manor, we might need to start using a new name for them. Designed by Canada's Acorn Tiny Homes, this massive towable dwelling is inspired by the owner's love of Medieval literature and the color purple, and packs lots of home comforts – plus some cat comforts – into a length of 43 ft (13 m).

In addition to its considerable length, which is over twice as long as the recently completed Miss Twain Tiny House, the Purple Heart Manor also has an increased width of 10.6 ft (3.2 m). This means it will need a permit (and, no doubt, a truck with a powerful engine) to tow, but it also means it has a much more spacious and apartment-like interior. It's based on a quadruple-axle trailer and is finished in faux stone and wood siding, with a distinctive roofline. There's also a "catio" or cat patio area with its own access door and floor drain at the rear.

Visitors enter into the home's living room. This looks spacious for a tiny house, as you'd expect, and Acorn Tiny Homes has done a great job tailoring it to the owner's particular tastes and interests. It includes a custom-made purple sofa bed, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, with a library style movable ladder on rails to access them, a video gaming station, a drop-down dining table and dedicated activities area, and a neat cat rope bridge and sitting area.

The kitchen is adjacent. This has appliances like a fridge, a dishwasher drawer, and an oven with propane-powered stove. Elsewhere lies a pull-out pantry, large sink, and custom cabinetry.

The bathroom in the Purple Heart Manor has a small tub and rain fall shower, plus a fancy sounding flushing Japanese toilet with bidet, heated seat, and warm air dryer built into it. There's also some storage space, a washer/dryer, and a custom moss wall.

The master bedroom is accessed by storage-integrated staircase. It has ample standing room, a queen-sized storage bed, stained glass bedside sconces and a feature wall with wallpaper depicting a medieval-style castle scene.

There's also a secondary loft bedroom which is reached by the same ladder on rails used for the bookshelves, and hosts a double bed and some more storage space, as well as a cat flap to offer access to the previously mentioned catio.

The Purple Heart Manor gets power from a solar panel setup, and includes an underfloor heating system and two air-conditioning units to help keep the owner a comfortable temperature. No expense has been spared with this one so naturally the price is considerable too, coming in at CAD370,000 (around US$280,000).

