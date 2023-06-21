© 2023 New Atlas
Pint-sized tiny house goes old school with front porch reading area

By Adam Williams
June 21, 2023
Pint-sized tiny house goes old school with front porch reading area
We've no word on the exact price of the Miss Twain Tiny House, but Baluchon's homes start at around €80,000 (roughly US$87,000)
The Miss Twain Tiny House is fronted by a small porch, which is used as a reading area and general hangout space
The Miss Twain Tiny House is based on a double axle trailer and has a length of 6 m (20 ft)
The Miss Twain Tiny House gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
The Miss Twain Tiny House's porch has enough room for a small chair
The Miss Twain Tiny House's living room includes a sofa bed for guests and a wood-burning stove
The Miss Twain Tiny House's sofa, shown in the bed position
The Miss Twain Tiny House's kitchen includes a fridge, sink, microwave and two-burner propane-powered stove, as well as cabinetry and a large storage area
The Miss Twain Tiny House's kitchen includes a drop-down dining table for two
The Miss Twain Tiny House's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style space with a low ceiling
The Miss Twain Tiny House's living room is snug but light-filled thanks to the generous glazing
The Miss Twain Tiny House's bathroom includes a shower and toilet, but no sink
Baluchon's latest tiny house sees the French firm forgo its usual contemporary styling in favor of a more traditional tiny house design that recalls the small living movement's roots. The Miss Twain Tiny House has a length of just 6 m (20 ft) yet is fronted by a porch reading area.

Named in honor of Mark Twain (the owner is a voracious reader), the Miss Twain Tiny House is based on a double axle trailer and finished in red cedar, with an aluminum roof. The tiny house isn't the smallest we've seen, but is definitely on the smaller side, only coming in at around half the length of some of the recent larger North American models.

The porch itself is compact but has enough space for a chair. It also provides access to the living room, which includes a sofa bed for guests, plus a wood-burning stove, a coffee table, and a large operable window.

The kitchen is adjacent and contains a drop-down dining table for two, a sink, fridge, a two-burner propane-powered stove, and a microwave, plus cabinetry. There's also a large storage unit in there. The kitchen leads onto a small bathroom, which is very basic and just contains a toilet and shower, but lacks a wash basin so folks will need to wash their hands at the kitchen sink – which doesn't seem ideal from a hygiene standpoint.

The Miss Twain Tiny House's living room is snug but light-filled thanks to the generous glazing

There are two loft spaces in the Miss Twain Tiny House. The larger loft serves as the bedroom and is reached by a ladder. It's a typical tiny house-style space with a very low ceiling and contains a double bed. The second loft, meanwhile, is used for storage. This is situated over the living room and accessed by a removable ladder.

The Miss Twain Tiny House serves as the owner's full-time home in Normandy, northern France. We've no word on the exact price of this one, but Baluchon's homes start at €80,000 (roughly US$87,000).

Source: Baluchon

