Tiny Houses

Sizable Magnolia V5 tiny house is like an apartment on wheels

By Adam Williams
July 10, 2020
Sizable Magnolia V5 tiny house...
The Magnolia V5 is one of the larger tiny houses on the market and measures 38 x 10.5 ft (11.5 x 3.2 m)
The Magnolia V5 is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in cedar
The Magnolia V5 is one of the larger tiny houses on the market and measures 38 x 10.5 ft (11.5 x 3.2 m)
The Magnolia V5 is kept a comfortable temperature with an air-conditioning system, as well as ceiling fans
The Magnolia V5's bathroom includes a stacked washing machine and dryer
The Magnolia V5's bathroom looks fairly snug and connects to both the master bedroom and kitchen with sliding doors
The Magnolia V5's bathroom has a shower, a sink with vanity mirror, and a flushing toilet
The Magnolia V5's shower has a decorative pattern inside
The Magnolia V5 has a clean and modern interior decor that flatters the small space
The Magnolia V5's kitchen is quite well-stocked and includes a microwave oven, electric cooktop, range hood, and a farmhouse-style sink
The Magnolia V5's kitchen has generous cabinetry for a tiny house
The Magnolia V5's living room looks relatively spacious for a tiny house and features a large entertainment center
The Magnolia V5's loft-style bedroom is reached by removable ladder
The Magnolia V5's loft-style bedroom will be used mostly for storage and to host occasional guests
View of the Magnolia V5's main living area from the loft bedroom
The Magnolia V5's master bedroom features a king-sized bed, cabinetry, and more than enough headroom to stand upright, which is always a luxury in a tiny house
The Magnolia V5's master bedroom includes a ceiling fan, and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Magnolia V5's exterior is partly charred using the traditional Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of burning wood to protect and preserve it
The Magnolia V5's kitchen includes a large pull-out pantry
Canada's Minimaliste recently completed a new tiny house based on its popular all-weather Magnolia model. Featuring the same basic design, but significantly larger, the Magnolia V5's interior is more like a small apartment on wheels than your typical tiny house.

The Magnolia measures 38 x 10.5 ft (11.5 x 3.2 m), which makes it one of the larger tiny houses on the market (though by no means the largest) and unsuitable for towing without a permit. It's based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in cedar, some of which is charred using the traditional Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method.

Visitors enter into the living room, which contains a large entertainment center and some storage space (the TV and sofa weren't installed when the photos were taken). The decor is clean and modern, and while it's not huge in there, the extra space really makes a difference.

Nearby is the kitchen, which features a microwave oven, electric cooktop, range hood, farmhouse-style sink, and an apartment-sized fridge/freezer. The countertops are quartz and the storage space in this one is quite generous, with a large closet, a pull-out pantry, and assorted cabinetry. A breakfast bar will be used as the main dining table.

The Magnolia V5 has a clean and modern interior decor that flatters the small space
A sliding door leads from the kitchen to the bathroom, which has a shower, flushing toilet, and a small sink and vanity unit. There's also a water heater and a stacked washing machine and dryer.

Another door in the bathroom leads through to the master bedroom. This includes a king-sized bed that can be raised to reveal storage space, as well as more cabinetry, and has plenty of headroom for the owners to stand up straight, which is still a luxury in a tiny house. There's another bedroom up in a loft space above the bathroom which will be used for guests and storage, and is reached by a removable ladder from the main living space.

Like Minimaliste's previous Magnolia model, the Magnolia V5 runs from a standard RV-style hookup and was constructed using SIPs (structural insulated panels). It has excellent insulation and a high level of airtightness, both of which mean it maintains a relatively stable interior temperature even in extremes of heat and cold. Heating and cooling are provided by ceiling fans and two mini-split air-conditioning units, plus there are a pair heat recovery air exchangers.

View of the Magnolia V5's main living area from the loft bedroom
We've no word on the price of this model, which is now headed to its new owner in Alabama, but the standard Magnolia starts at CAD129,500 (roughly US$95,000).

Source: Minimaliste

