Piccola Casa puts a contemporary spin on tiny living

While French firm Baluchon's previous tiny house recalled the small living movement's roots with a traditional tiny home, its latest model goes in the opposite direction and embraces a more contemporary look. The towable dwelling features a modern, light-filled living area and a space-saving layout that maximizes the limited floorspace available.

The Piccola Casa (or Small House) measures 6 m (19.6 ft) in length, and is finished in cedar and black aluminum. It's based on a double-axle trailer and the upper area of the tiny house that hosts the bedroom juts out slightly, helping underline the modern aesthetic Baluchon is going for.

Visitors enter the home into the living room, which looks pleasantly light-filled thanks to the generous glazing. It includes a bench seat with integrated storage space that doubles as a guest bed, as well as some shelving and an electric radiator.

The kitchen is nearby and contains a small dining table with stool seating for two, a two-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink, and a fridge, plus some cabinetry and shelving. The bathroom, meanwhile, is at the opposite end of the tiny house to the living room and is accessed by a small sliding door. It has a shower, sink, and toilet.

The Piccola Casa's kitchen includes a propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink, and some cabinetry Baluchon

There's just one bedroom in the Piccola Casa, which is accessed by an almost ubiquitous feature in modern tiny houses, a storage-integrated staircase. The sleeping area is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling that contains a double bed and a little storage space.

The Piccola Casa gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and serves as its owner's primary home in Normandy, Northern France. We've no word on its exact price, but Baluchon's tiny houses typically start at €80,000 (roughly US$83,000).

Source: Baluchon