Piccola Casa puts a contemporary spin on tiny living

By Adam Williams
June 15, 2022
The Piccola Casa is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 6 m (19.6 ft) in length
The Piccola Casa features a contemporary exterior made up of cedar and black aluminum
The Piccola Casa features a contemporary exterior made up of cedar and black aluminum
The Piccola Casa features generous glazing, especially in the living room
The Piccola Casa features generous glazing, especially in the living room
The Piccola Casa is based on a double-axle trailer and measures 6 m (19.6 ft) in length
The Piccola Casa's exterior includes small integrated planters to the front, though nothing is growing as yet
The Piccola Casa's exterior includes small integrated planters to the front, though nothing is growing as yet
The Piccola Casa's bedroom juts out over the back of the tiny house
The Piccola Casa's bedroom juts out over the back of the tiny house
The Piccola Casa's living room includes a sofa that doubles as a guest bed in a pinch
The Piccola Casa's living room includes a sofa that doubles as a guest bed in a pinch
The Piccola Casa's sofa contains some integrated storage space
The Piccola Casa's sofa contains some integrated storage space
The Piccola Casa's kitchen includes a small table with seating for two
The Piccola Casa's kitchen includes a small table with seating for two
The Piccola Casa's kitchen includes a propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink, and some cabinetry
The Piccola Casa's kitchen includes a propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink, and some cabinetry
The Piccola Casa's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Piccola Casa's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Piccola Casa's bathroom includes a shower, sink, toilet and some storage space
The Piccola Casa's bathroom includes a shower, sink, toilet and some storage space
The Piccola Casa's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling
The Piccola Casa's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling
While French firm Baluchon's previous tiny house recalled the small living movement's roots with a traditional tiny home, its latest model goes in the opposite direction and embraces a more contemporary look. The towable dwelling features a modern, light-filled living area and a space-saving layout that maximizes the limited floorspace available.

The Piccola Casa (or Small House) measures 6 m (19.6 ft) in length, and is finished in cedar and black aluminum. It's based on a double-axle trailer and the upper area of the tiny house that hosts the bedroom juts out slightly, helping underline the modern aesthetic Baluchon is going for.

Visitors enter the home into the living room, which looks pleasantly light-filled thanks to the generous glazing. It includes a bench seat with integrated storage space that doubles as a guest bed, as well as some shelving and an electric radiator.

The kitchen is nearby and contains a small dining table with stool seating for two, a two-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a sink, and a fridge, plus some cabinetry and shelving. The bathroom, meanwhile, is at the opposite end of the tiny house to the living room and is accessed by a small sliding door. It has a shower, sink, and toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the Piccola Casa, which is accessed by an almost ubiquitous feature in modern tiny houses, a storage-integrated staircase. The sleeping area is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling that contains a double bed and a little storage space.

The Piccola Casa gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and serves as its owner's primary home in Normandy, Northern France. We've no word on its exact price, but Baluchon's tiny houses typically start at €80,000 (roughly US$83,000).

Source: Baluchon

Tiny HousesMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHomeBaluchon
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

