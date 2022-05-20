© 2022 New Atlas
Pétrichor tiny house offers traditional take on small living

By Adam Williams
May 20, 2022
The Petrichor measures a total length of just 6 m (20 ft) and serves as full-time home to its owner and their cat in the Vendée, western France
The Pétrichor has a total length of just 6 m (20 ft) and serves as full-time home to its owner and pet cat in the Vendée, western France
The Petrichor measures a total length of just 6 m (20 ft) and serves as full-time home to its owner and their cat in the Vendée, western France
The Pétrichor has a total length of just 6 m (20 ft) and serves as full-time home to its owner and pet cat in the Vendée, western France
The Pétrichor is based on a double-axle trailer and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
The Pétrichor is based on a double-axle trailer and gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
The Pétrichor is finished in red cedar, with red aluminum accenting
The Pétrichor is finished in red cedar, with red aluminum accenting
The Pétrichor's living room looks light-filled, thanks to its generous glazing
The Pétrichor's living room looks light-filled, thanks to its generous glazing
The Pétrichor's living room includes a sofa that doubles as a guest bed and has integrated storage space
The Pétrichor's living room includes a sofa that doubles as a guest bed and has integrated storage space
The Pétrichor's interior is very snug but squeezes in a living room, kitchen, and dining space
The Pétrichor's interior is very snug but squeezes in a living room, kitchen, and dining space
The Pétrichor's storage-integrated staircase is built into the kitchen unit
The Pétrichor's storage-integrated staircase is built into the kitchen unit
The Petrichor's kitchen includes a sink, oven, and four-burner propane-powered stove
The Petrichor's kitchen includes a sink, oven, and four-burner propane-powered stove
The Pétrichor's secondary loft area is too small to sleep an adult but can serve as an additional storage space
The Pétrichor's secondary loft area is too small to sleep an adult but can serve as an additional storage space
The Pétrichor's kitchen includes a large storage unit
The Pétrichor's kitchen includes a large storage unit
The Pétrichor's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling, and contains a double bed
The Pétrichor's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling, and contains a double bed
The Pétrichor's bedroom includes some storage space behind the bed
The Pétrichor's bedroom includes some storage space behind the bed
The Pétrichor's bathroom looks very compact, even by tiny house standards, and contains a toilet and shower
The Pétrichor's bathroom looks very compact, even by tiny house standards, and contains a toilet and shower
A lot of the tiny houses we cover are actually quite large and have a modern minimalist design, but the Pétrichor, by France's Baluchon, harks back to the small living movement's roots with a towable home that incorporates traditional tiny house styling and features a compact and unfussy interior layout for up to two people.

The Pétrichor (also referred to as "the smell of rain") has a total length of just 6 m (20 ft), which is about right for a French tiny house, given the country's strict towing laws, but a lot smaller than many models we see in North America. To put its size into perspective, the Denali XL Bunkhouse is over twice the length, at 12.6 m (41.4 ft).

Baluchon's tiny house is finished in cedar, with aluminum detailing, and is based on a double-axle trailer. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup. Visitors enter the home into the living room, which looks daylight-filled thanks to the generous glazing, and contains a storage-integrated sofa that doubles as a guest bed, in a pinch.

Nearby is the kitchen. Baluchon managed to squeeze in a small folding dining table, as well as a sink, a small fridge/freezer, an oven and a propane-powered four-burner stove. There's also a large storage unit installed. The kitchen connects to the bathroom, which looks very compact, with just enough room for a shower and a toilet.

The Pétrichor's interior is very snug but squeezes in a living room, kitchen, and dining space

The bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is pretty much exactly what you'd expect from this type of tiny house, with a typical loft-style bedroom that has limited headroom, with a small table and a double bed. However, there is a large storage unit tucked away behind the bed that doubles as a bedside table. Additionally, the Pétrichor contains a secondary loft space. This is far too small to sleep an adult and it would have perhaps made better sense making it a little larger, but could still be useful as an extra storage nook.

The Pétrichor is located in the Vendée, western France, and serves as full-time home to its owner and pet cat. We've no word on the price of this exact model, but Baluchon's homes start at €80,000 (roughly US$84,000).

Source: Baluchon

