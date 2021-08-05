© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Huge mobile cottage provides spacious family living

By Adam Williams
August 05, 2021
The Denali XL Bunkhouse measures a total length of 41.4 ft (12.6 m)
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's interior is finished in shiplap walls, with wood floors and a tongue and groove ceiling
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's interior is finished in shiplap walls, with wood floors and a tongue and groove ceiling
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's master bedroom includes a storage-integrated king-sized bed
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's master bedroom includes a storage-integrated king-sized bed
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's bathroom features a full-sized bathtub
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's bathroom features a full-sized bathtub
The Denali XL Bunkhouse features two loft-style bedrooms, which are typical tiny house bedrooms with low ceilings
The Denali XL Bunkhouse features two loft-style bedrooms, which are typical tiny house bedrooms with low ceilings
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's two loft bedrooms are reached by a staircase in the hallway
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's two loft bedrooms are reached by a staircase in the hallway
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's living room features a relatively high ceiling and generous glazing
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's living room features a relatively high ceiling and generous glazing
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's kitchen is spacious and well-stocked for a tiny house. It includes a two-person breakfast bar and a dishwasher
The Denali XL Bunkhouse's kitchen is spacious and well-stocked for a tiny house. It includes a two-person breakfast bar and a dishwasher
Timbercraft Tiny Homes' spacious Denali impressed us when it was revealed back in 2017 and then the firm went and upgraded it with the Denali XL. Not one to rest on its laurels, the firm has now tweaked the model once again with the Denali XL Bunkhouse, which increases its sleeping capacity from two to six people, offering plenty of space for a small family, and maybe even some guests too.

The Denali XL Bunkhouse is based on a quad-axle trailer and measures 41.4 ft (12.6 m) long. It's wide too, at 9.8 ft (2.9 m), which means that isn't going to be towed on the road without a permit. That said, it's up there with the largest tiny houses on the market and isn't the kind of thing you'd want to tow around regularly.

The exterior is clad in board-and-batten siding and topped by a standing-seam metal roof with an overall cottage-like kind of style that continues to the interior, with rustic shiplap walls, wood floors and tongue and groove ceiling.

A pair of French doors – one in the living room and another in the kitchen – offer access to the tiny house and open it up to the outside. That kitchen is spacious and well-stocked for a tiny house, and contains a breakfast bar for two people, a propane-powered four-burner stove and an oven, a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher, as well as custom cabinetry. The hallway nearby also hosts a large pantry area. The living room is adjacent and has generous glazing (including those French doors), and looks quite spacious too.

The bathroom contains a full-size bathtub and shower, which is a nice feature to have in a tiny house, as well as a flushing toilet and a vanity sink. A stacked washing machine and dryer are also installed.

At the opposite end of the home from the living room is the master bedroom. With it being a downstairs bedroom, it has plenty of headroom to stand upright and also contains a king-size bed with integrated storage space, plus a large closet.

There are two loft bedrooms in the Denali XL Bunkhouse. They are accessed by a staircase located in between the kitchen and bathroom and are typical tiny house-style bedrooms with low ceilings that will fit a double bed each.

The Denali XL Bunkhouse gets power from a standard RV-style hookup, and mini-split air-conditioning systems are installed throughout to help keep the interior a comfortable temperature. We've no word on price for this one.

Source: Timbercraft Tiny Homes

