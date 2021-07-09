© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Enormous tiny houses that push the boundaries of small living

By Adam Williams
July 09, 2021
Enormous tiny houses that push...
The Canada Goose has a total floorspace of around 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and is one of five tiny houses that we're highlighting in our look at huge ho
The Canada Goose has a total floorspace of around 400 sq ft (37 sq m). The project is one of five tiny houses featured in our look at the biggest tiny houses on wheels
View 50 Images
The Canada Goose has a total floorspace of around 400 sq ft (37 sq m) and is one of five tiny houses that we're highlighting in our look at huge ho
1/50
The Canada Goose has a total floorspace of around 400 sq ft (37 sq m). The project is one of five tiny houses featured in our look at the biggest tiny houses on wheels
The Canada Goose's kitchen includes a double farmhouse-style sink
2/50
The Canada Goose's kitchen includes a double farmhouse-style sink
The Canada Goose's main bedroom is accessed by sliding barn-style door
3/50
The Canada Goose's main bedroom is accessed by sliding barn-style door
The Canada Goose's master bedroom has plenty of headroom to stand up straight
4/50
The Canada Goose's master bedroom has plenty of headroom to stand up straight
The Canada Goose's primary loft bedroom is accessed by staircase
5/50
The Canada Goose's primary loft bedroom is accessed by staircase
The Canada Goose's bathroom includes a washer and dryer
6/50
The Canada Goose's bathroom includes a washer and dryer
The Canada Goose's kitchen has a small two-seat breakfast bar
7/50
The Canada Goose's kitchen has a small two-seat breakfast bar
The Canada Goose's living room includes a sofa, and a large window ensures there's plenty of natural light inside
8/50
The Canada Goose's living room includes a sofa, and a large window ensures there's plenty of natural light inside
The Canada Goose's bathroom includes shower and flushing toilet. The space connects to the main bedroom, which is located in the raised area of the trailer
9/50
The Canada Goose's bathroom includes shower and flushing toilet. The space connects to the main bedroom, which is located in the raised area of the trailer
The Canada Goose's loft bedroom is a typical tiny house style bedroom with a low ceiling
10/50
The Canada Goose's loft bedroom is a typical tiny house style bedroom with a low ceiling
The Magnolia V5 is one of the larger tiny houses on the market and measures 38 x 10.5 ft (11.5 x 3.2 m)
11/50
The Magnolia V5 is one of the larger tiny houses on the market and measures 38 x 10.5 ft (11.5 x 3.2 m)
The Magnolia V5's kitchen has generous storage space, including a pull-out pantry
12/50
The Magnolia V5's kitchen has generous storage space, including a pull-out pantry
The Magnolia V5's shower has a decorative pattern inside
13/50
The Magnolia V5's shower has a decorative pattern inside
The Magnolia V5's loft-style bedroom will be used mostly for storage and to host occasional guests
14/50
The Magnolia V5's loft-style bedroom will be used mostly for storage and to host occasional guests
The Magnolia V5's kitchen has generous cabinetry for a tiny house
15/50
The Magnolia V5's kitchen has generous cabinetry for a tiny house
The Magnolia V5 has a clean and modern interior decor that flatters the small space
16/50
The Magnolia V5 has a clean and modern interior decor that flatters the small space
The Magnolia V5's exterior is finished in cedar, some of which has been charred using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method
17/50
The Magnolia V5's exterior is finished in cedar, some of which has been charred using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method
The Magnolia V5's master bedroom includes a ceiling fan, and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
18/50
The Magnolia V5's master bedroom includes a ceiling fan, and a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Magnolia V5 features a relatively large kitchen area that contains a breakfast bar
19/50
The Magnolia V5 features a relatively large kitchen area that contains a breakfast bar
The Magnolia V5's living room is spacious and filled with light thanks to the generous glazing
20/50
The Magnolia V5's living room is spacious and filled with light thanks to the generous glazing
The Phoenix measures a total length of 41 ft (12.5 m)
21/50
The Phoenix measures a total length of 41 ft (12.5 m)
The Phoenix's kitchen area includes a breakfast bar for two
22/50
The Phoenix's kitchen area includes a breakfast bar for two
The Phoenix's bedroom connects to a closet space, which is more like an additional smaller loft
23/50
The Phoenix's bedroom connects to a closet space, which is more like an additional smaller loft
The Phoenix features a roomy interior measuring 410 sq ft (38 sq m)
24/50
The Phoenix features a roomy interior measuring 410 sq ft (38 sq m)
The Phoenix's bedroom is located in the gooseneck area of the trailer
25/50
The Phoenix's bedroom is located in the gooseneck area of the trailer
The Phoenix's kitchen includes a large window for serving food outside (a deck area is planned for the exterior)
26/50
The Phoenix's kitchen includes a large window for serving food outside (a deck area is planned for the exterior)
The Phoenix's bedroom has 6.5 ft (2 m) of headroom, which is a nice feature to have in a tiny house
27/50
The Phoenix's bedroom has 6.5 ft (2 m) of headroom, which is a nice feature to have in a tiny house
The Phoenix's ceiling and walls are finished in shiplap
28/50
The Phoenix's ceiling and walls are finished in shiplap
The Phoenix's bathroom has a double sink
29/50
The Phoenix's bathroom has a double sink
The Phoenix has an open interior layout that includes a spacious kitchen and living area
30/50
The Phoenix has an open interior layout that includes a spacious kitchen and living area
The Denali XL takes one of the more impressive luxury tiny houses on the market, the Denali, and makes it even bigger
31/50
The Denali XL takes one of the more impressive luxury tiny houses on the market, the Denali, and makes it even bigger
The Denali XL is designed by Alabama's Timbercraft Tiny Homes
32/50
The Denali XL is designed by Alabama's Timbercraft Tiny Homes
The Denali XL measures roughly 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
33/50
The Denali XL measures roughly 400 sq ft (37 sq m)
The Denali XL's king-sized bed lifts up to reveal more storage space
34/50
The Denali XL's king-sized bed lifts up to reveal more storage space
The Denali XL's interior is finished in shiplap walls, stained wood ceilings and hardwood floors
35/50
The Denali XL's interior is finished in shiplap walls, stained wood ceilings and hardwood floors
The Denali XL's kitchen cabinetry is custom made and offers lots of storage space for a tiny house
36/50
The Denali XL's kitchen cabinetry is custom made and offers lots of storage space for a tiny house
The Denali XL's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink
37/50
The Denali XL's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink
The Denali XL only contains one bedroom, though it's well-proportioned by tiny house standards and has lots of natural light thanks to the generous glazing 
38/50
The Denali XL only contains one bedroom, though it's well-proportioned by tiny house standards and has lots of natural light thanks to the generous glazing 
The Denali XL's kitchen is located adjacent
39/50
The Denali XL's kitchen is located adjacent to the living room and includes a two-person breakfast bar
The Denali XL's kitchen includes full-size appliances
40/50
The Denali XL's kitchen includes full-size appliances
We've no word on the cost of this exact model, though the Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$94,000)
41/50
We've no word on the cost of this exact model, though the Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$94,000)
The Noyer XL's upstairs bedroom includes some cabinetry and a lowered platform area for standing upright, making it easier to get dressed
42/50
The Noyer XL's upstairs bedroom includes some cabinetry and a lowered platform area for standing upright, making it easier to get dressed
The Noyer XL's loft bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
43/50
The Noyer XL's loft bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Noyer XL has a width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), which means it requires a permit to tow on the road but offers a more apartment-like interior layout
44/50
The Noyer XL has a width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), which means it requires a permit to tow on the road but offers a more apartment-like interior layout
The Noyer XL features a sloping roof that hosts two skylights. The skylights have remote-controlled blinds
45/50
The Noyer XL features a sloping roof that hosts two skylights. The skylights have remote-controlled blinds
The Noyer XL's living room is raised a little, creating storage space below
46/50
The Noyer XL's living room is raised a little, creating storage space below
The Noyer XL's living room is light-filled thanks to generous glazing
47/50
The Noyer XL's living room is light-filled thanks to generous glazing
The Noyer XL's dining area seats up to six people
48/50
The Noyer XL's dining area seats up to six people
The Noyer XL's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling
49/50
The Noyer XL's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling
The Noyer XL's kitchen has a sink, microwave oven, stove, dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer
50/50
The Noyer XL's kitchen has a sink, microwave oven, stove, dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer
View gallery - 50 images

As we've followed the tiny house movement over the years, one of the things we've noticed is that mainstream North American models have steadily grown larger and more luxurious – forget the stereotype of a cramped shed on wheels, some of them are more like towable apartments. With this in mind, let's take a look at five of the largest and most well-designed tiny houses we've seen to date.

We last took a look at our favorite big tiny houses (admittedly a contradiction in terms, but "relatively large compared to other tiny houses" is a mouthful so let's run with it) back in 2017 and the difference that four years makes is striking. The largest tiny house back then was 39 ft (11.8 m) long, while we considered the 30 ft (9.1 m) Vintage XL notably large enough to be included. Nowadays 30 ft or more is typical for a North American tiny house and we are highlighting three homes here that are over 40 ft (12.1 m).

All that extra space offers increased comfort, like roomy kitchens, spare bedrooms, and much-needed storage space, allowing families to live in relative comfort while enjoying the freedom that a tiny house offers. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention some drawbacks too, such as being far more awkward to tow, and in some cases even requiring a permit to do so. Plus bigger in size usually means an increase in cost, too.

So, let's take a look at five of the most impressive very large tiny houses we've seen in recent years and make sure to head to the gallery for more information and images on each tiny house mentioned.

The Canada Goose's kitchen includes a double farmhouse-style sink
The Canada Goose's kitchen includes a double farmhouse-style sink

Canada's Mint Tiny House Company is certainly no stranger to oversized tiny houses, but its Canada Goose is one of the biggest we've ever seen. It measures an incredible 43 ft (13 m) in length – or almost triple that of Backcountry Tiny Homes' diminutive Acorn – and was clearly built with families in mind.

It's finished in cedar and the interior decor is a particularly good example of tiny house design, featuring lots of wood and having a genuinely homely feel. The layout is spacious and light-filled thanks to generous glazing, plus there's lots of storage space available.

It has generously proportioned rooms, including a large kitchen area that boasts a double farmhouse-style sink and a breakfast bar, while a living room and a bathroom lie elsewhere. It also boasts one master bedroom downstairs and two loft bedrooms accessed by staircase. We've no word on the price of this one.

The Magnolia V5 is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in cedar
The Magnolia V5 is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in cedar

The Magnolia V5 is by another Canadian firm, this time Minimaliste. The massive tiny house is 38 ft (11.5 m) in length, but it's also extra wide at 10.5 ft (3.2 m), compared to the Canada Goose's standard 8.5 ft (2.5 m). This means it can't be towed on the road without a permit, but those extra couple of feet go a long way to providing a more spacious house-like interior layout.

Its modern exterior is finished in cedar, some of which has been charred using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method, while the interior decor is simple and modern. The kitchen and bathroom are both generously proportioned and packed with storage space. The main master bedroom is situated downstairs, and there's another secondary loft bedroom that's reached by ladder. Additionally, the Magnolia is rated to withstand extremes in temperature, including a Canadian winter, and starts at CAD 129,500 (roughly US$103,000).

The Phoenix features a roomy interior measuring 410 sq ft (38 sq m)
The Phoenix features a roomy interior measuring 410 sq ft (38 sq m)

The Phoenix, by Utah's Alpine Tiny Homes, reaches a total length of 41 ft (12.5 m) and has a width of 10 ft (3.4 m). The exterior is clad in fiber cement and board and batten, and it has a small secondary shower affixed to the outside.

The interior decor is cottage-styled, with aged timber beams adding character and triple skylights ensuring lots of natural light permeates within. The layout is particularly open and spacious on this one, and the kitchen is arranged into an L-shape, with a breakfast bar for two.

Elsewhere, the single bedroom benefits from adjacent closet space, there's a cosy living space, a bathroom with a sink for two, shower, and composting toilet. The Phoenix runs off-the-grid thanks to a solar panel setup, and came in at US$110,000.

The Denali XL has a total length of 42 ft (12.8 m)
The Denali XL has a total length of 42 ft (12.8 m)

Alabama firm Timbercraft Tiny Homes' original Denali was already a sizable tiny house in its own right, but was made even bigger with the release of the Denali XL. It has a length of 42 ft (12.8 m) and has an attractive cottage-like exterior, with board and batten siding, a seam metal roof, and two doors.

The interior continues the rustic styling and is finished in shiplap walls, stained-wood ceilings, and hardwood floors. Much of the available floorspace is taken up by a large living room with a high ceiling, as well as an adjacent kitchen area containing full-size appliances and a trash compactor and dishwasher. There's just one bedroom, though it's a spacious example that fits a storage-integrated king-sized bed, and is located up in the raised gooseneck area of the trailer.

We've no word on the cost of this exact model, though the Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$94,000)
We've no word on the cost of this exact model, though the Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$94,000)

Minimaliste's second home to make our list, the Noyer XL, measures 35 ft (10 m) in length and has a width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m). It's finished in horizontal cedar and vertical standing-seam steel and is topped by a sloping roof that hosts two skylights.

The modern interior flatters the space available (though it looks even more spacious thanks to being pictured without furniture) and includes a slightly raised living room that has lots of underfloor storage, a large kitchen, and a dining table that seats six. There's also a pair of bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor, while the remaining bedroom is a loft space reached by storage-integrated staircase.

Like all of Minimaliste's homes, it also performs extremely well in the heat and cold. We've no word on the cost of this exact home, though the Noyer line starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$94,000).

View gallery - 50 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseLuxury
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!