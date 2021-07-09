Enormous tiny houses that push the boundaries of small living

As we've followed the tiny house movement over the years, one of the things we've noticed is that mainstream North American models have steadily grown larger and more luxurious – forget the stereotype of a cramped shed on wheels, some of them are more like towable apartments. With this in mind, let's take a look at five of the largest and most well-designed tiny houses we've seen to date.

We last took a look at our favorite big tiny houses (admittedly a contradiction in terms, but "relatively large compared to other tiny houses" is a mouthful so let's run with it) back in 2017 and the difference that four years makes is striking. The largest tiny house back then was 39 ft (11.8 m) long, while we considered the 30 ft (9.1 m) Vintage XL notably large enough to be included. Nowadays 30 ft or more is typical for a North American tiny house and we are highlighting three homes here that are over 40 ft (12.1 m).

All that extra space offers increased comfort, like roomy kitchens, spare bedrooms, and much-needed storage space, allowing families to live in relative comfort while enjoying the freedom that a tiny house offers. We'd be remiss if we didn't mention some drawbacks too, such as being far more awkward to tow, and in some cases even requiring a permit to do so. Plus bigger in size usually means an increase in cost, too.

So, let's take a look at five of the most impressive very large tiny houses we've seen in recent years and make sure to head to the gallery for more information and images on each tiny house mentioned.

The Canada Goose's kitchen includes a double farmhouse-style sink Mint Tiny House Company

Canada's Mint Tiny House Company is certainly no stranger to oversized tiny houses, but its Canada Goose is one of the biggest we've ever seen. It measures an incredible 43 ft (13 m) in length – or almost triple that of Backcountry Tiny Homes' diminutive Acorn – and was clearly built with families in mind.

It's finished in cedar and the interior decor is a particularly good example of tiny house design, featuring lots of wood and having a genuinely homely feel. The layout is spacious and light-filled thanks to generous glazing, plus there's lots of storage space available.

It has generously proportioned rooms, including a large kitchen area that boasts a double farmhouse-style sink and a breakfast bar, while a living room and a bathroom lie elsewhere. It also boasts one master bedroom downstairs and two loft bedrooms accessed by staircase. We've no word on the price of this one.

The Magnolia V5 is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in cedar Minimaliste

The Magnolia V5 is by another Canadian firm, this time Minimaliste. The massive tiny house is 38 ft (11.5 m) in length, but it's also extra wide at 10.5 ft (3.2 m), compared to the Canada Goose's standard 8.5 ft (2.5 m). This means it can't be towed on the road without a permit, but those extra couple of feet go a long way to providing a more spacious house-like interior layout.

Its modern exterior is finished in cedar, some of which has been charred using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method, while the interior decor is simple and modern. The kitchen and bathroom are both generously proportioned and packed with storage space. The main master bedroom is situated downstairs, and there's another secondary loft bedroom that's reached by ladder. Additionally, the Magnolia is rated to withstand extremes in temperature, including a Canadian winter, and starts at CAD 129,500 (roughly US$103,000).

The Phoenix features a roomy interior measuring 410 sq ft (38 sq m) Alpine Tiny Homes

The Phoenix, by Utah's Alpine Tiny Homes, reaches a total length of 41 ft (12.5 m) and has a width of 10 ft (3.4 m). The exterior is clad in fiber cement and board and batten, and it has a small secondary shower affixed to the outside.

The interior decor is cottage-styled, with aged timber beams adding character and triple skylights ensuring lots of natural light permeates within. The layout is particularly open and spacious on this one, and the kitchen is arranged into an L-shape, with a breakfast bar for two.

Elsewhere, the single bedroom benefits from adjacent closet space, there's a cosy living space, a bathroom with a sink for two, shower, and composting toilet. The Phoenix runs off-the-grid thanks to a solar panel setup, and came in at US$110,000.

The Denali XL has a total length of 42 ft (12.8 m) Timbercraft Tiny Homes

Alabama firm Timbercraft Tiny Homes' original Denali was already a sizable tiny house in its own right, but was made even bigger with the release of the Denali XL. It has a length of 42 ft (12.8 m) and has an attractive cottage-like exterior, with board and batten siding, a seam metal roof, and two doors.

The interior continues the rustic styling and is finished in shiplap walls, stained-wood ceilings, and hardwood floors. Much of the available floorspace is taken up by a large living room with a high ceiling, as well as an adjacent kitchen area containing full-size appliances and a trash compactor and dishwasher. There's just one bedroom, though it's a spacious example that fits a storage-integrated king-sized bed, and is located up in the raised gooseneck area of the trailer.

We've no word on the cost of this exact model, though the Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$94,000) Minimaliste

Minimaliste's second home to make our list, the Noyer XL, measures 35 ft (10 m) in length and has a width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m). It's finished in horizontal cedar and vertical standing-seam steel and is topped by a sloping roof that hosts two skylights.

The modern interior flatters the space available (though it looks even more spacious thanks to being pictured without furniture) and includes a slightly raised living room that has lots of underfloor storage, a large kitchen, and a dining table that seats six. There's also a pair of bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor, while the remaining bedroom is a loft space reached by storage-integrated staircase.

Like all of Minimaliste's homes, it also performs extremely well in the heat and cold. We've no word on the cost of this exact home, though the Noyer line starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$94,000).