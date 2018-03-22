Alpine Tiny Homes, the firm behind the aptly-named Tiny Giant, recently completed its biggest model yet. Named the Phoenix on account of it replacing a previous home lost in a fire, the solar-powered dwelling measures a massive 41 ft (12.5 m) long and comprises 410 sq ft (38 sq m) of floorspace.







The Phoenix is based on a triple-axle trailer and its width comes in at 10 ft (3.4 m), which is over the standard legal towing limit in the US, so it won't be towed regularly. Indeed, it's currently installed on the same plot of land that the owners' previous home burnt down on. The exterior is clad in fiber cement and board and batten, and sports a small outdoor shower (a deck area is eventually going to be added too).



Visitors enter into a kitchen area with full-size appliances, including a fridge/freezer, oven, copper sink, and a fair bit of shelving and cupboard space. Nearby lies a fold-down breakfast bar that seats two.

The living room includes a couch and entertainment center with integrated electric fireplace. The floor is engineered bamboo, while the walls and ceiling are finished in shiplap. It's topped by three skylights and also features aged timber beams.

Further into the home, the bathroom consists of a vanity unit and sink for two, composting toilet, and a shower. The sole bedroom, meanwhile, is situated up in the gooseneck (raised) part of the trailer and has 6.5 ft (2 m) of headroom, so the owners can stand upright – still a luxury in even the biggest tiny house. It's reached by a staircase with built-in storage, has a double bed, and offers access to an adjacent space that is being used as a closet.

The Phoenix gets power from a 6.5kW solar panel array that's installed on the ground nearby. It also has a standard RV-style hookup available and water hookup.