© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Minimaliste supersizes hardy tiny house with Noyer XL

By Adam Williams
May 18, 2021
Minimaliste supersizes hardy t...
We've no word on the cost of this exact model, though the Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$98,500)
We've no word on the cost of this exact model, though the Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$98,500)
View 15 Images
The Noyer XL features a spacious kitchen and dining area. A ceiling fan helps keep the space a comfortable temperature
1/15
The Noyer XL features a spacious kitchen and dining area. A ceiling fan helps keep the space a comfortable temperature
The Noyer XL's master bedroom has lots of headroom to stand upright (which is still relatively rare in tiny houses). It also includes some storage units, and a small drop-down desk area
2/15
The Noyer XL's master bedroom has lots of headroom to stand upright (which is still relatively rare in tiny houses). It also includes some storage units, and a small drop-down desk area
The Noyer XL's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, as well as some storage space
3/15
The Noyer XL's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, as well as some storage space
The Noyer XL's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling
4/15
The Noyer XL's upstairs bedroom is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling
The Noyer XL's upstairs bedroom includes some cabinetry and a lowered platform area for standing upright, making it easier to get dressed
5/15
The Noyer XL's upstairs bedroom includes some cabinetry and a lowered platform area for standing upright, making it easier to get dressed
The Noyer XL's dining area seats up to six people
6/15
The Noyer XL's dining area seats up to six people
The Noyer XL's kitchen has a sink, microwave oven, stove, dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer
7/15
The Noyer XL's kitchen has a sink, microwave oven, stove, dishwasher, and a fridge/freezer
The Noyer XL's loft bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
8/15
The Noyer XL's loft bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Noyer XL has a width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), which means it requires a permit to tow on the road but offers a more apartment-like interior layout
9/15
The Noyer XL has a width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), which means it requires a permit to tow on the road but offers a more apartment-like interior layout
The Noyer XL's interior decor is modern and minimalist, flattering the small space
10/15
The Noyer XL's interior decor is modern and minimalist, flattering the small space
The Noyer XL's living room is raised a little, creating storage space below
11/15
The Noyer XL's living room is raised a little, creating storage space below
The Noyer XL features a sloping roof that hosts two skylights. The skylights have remote-controlled blinds
12/15
The Noyer XL features a sloping roof that hosts two skylights. The skylights have remote-controlled blinds
The Noyer XL measures a total length of 35 ft (10 m)
13/15
The Noyer XL measures a total length of 35 ft (10 m)
The Noyer XL's living room is light-filled thanks to generous glazing
14/15
The Noyer XL's living room is light-filled thanks to generous glazing
We've no word on the cost of this exact model, though the Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$98,500)
15/15
We've no word on the cost of this exact model, though the Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$98,500)
View gallery - 15 images

We've previously been impressed with Minimaliste's hardy Noyer and Noyer V4 tiny houses, which are designed to perform well even in extreme temperatures. The firm's recently completed Noyer XL takes the already roomy towable home and makes it even larger, now measuring 35 ft (10 m) in length and offering a spacious interior layout with lots of storage.

The Noyer XL is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in horizontal cedar and vertical standing-seam steel. It's topped by a sloping roof that hosts two skylights. Like other recent Minimaliste models, it has a width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), which means it requires a permit to tow on the road, but offers a more apartment-like interior layout in return.

Judging from the photos available, the interior looks light-filled and spacious (though is of course flattered by a lack of furniture). Visitors enter with the living room to the right, which has a raised floor, creating an underfloor storage space. In the living room proper is a built-in electrical panel, heat recovery air exchanger, and a mini-split air-conditioning system. A TV cabinet is also installed on the wall.

The kitchen and dining area is nearby, and is large too. It contains a 10-ft (3.2-m) counter, a dining table that seats six, and an L-shaped seating area with built-in storage. There's also cabinetry, a pull-out butcher's block chopping board, a dishwasher, stainless steel sink, microwave oven, and a two-burner induction stove with a range hood. A fridge/freezer is nearby.

The Noyer XL's living room is raised a little, creating storage space below
The Noyer XL's living room is raised a little, creating storage space below

The Noyer XL's bathroom is reached by a corridor with a washer/dryer and some storage space. The bathroom has a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet, plus some more storage space. The master bedroom is adjacent and boasts a high ceiling and some built-in cabinets that have a small desk area for home working on a laptop. The cabinetry also includes a mechanical closet with a water filter, water heater, etc. The master bedroom has another mini-split air-conditioning unit and is topped by a skylight with remote-controlled blind.

There's also a one loft bedroom in the Noyer XL, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. Much like Build Tiny's models, it has a handy lowered platform area to make it possible to stand upright and get dressed easier, though the loft itself is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling. It also contains some wooden blinds, another remote-controlled skylight, and enough space for a double bed.

The Noyer XL has a width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), which means it requires a permit to tow on the road but offers a more apartment-like interior layout
The Noyer XL has a width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), which means it requires a permit to tow on the road but offers a more apartment-like interior layout

As was the case with previous Minimaliste tiny houses, the Noyer XL was built using SIPs (structural insulated panels) and has good insulation and a high level of airtightness, meaning it stays a relatively steady temperature inside and requires little energy to heat or cool. It gets power from a standard RV-style hookup, though can also run from a generator if required.

We've no word on the cost of this exact home, though the Noyer line starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$98,500).

Source: Minimaliste

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

Tiny HousesTiny FootprintTrailerHouseHomeMicro-House
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More