Seriously compact tiny house offers a taste of small living for less

Though the tiny house movement often brings to mind very small and modest dwellings, a lot of models nowadays are almost as large – and expensive – as full-size apartments. This example, by Dragon Tiny Homes, goes back to basics with a tiny house that's actually tiny and also comes with a correspondingly low cost.

No prizes for guessing how long the somewhat unimaginatively named 16' THOW With Loft is, but for the metric-inclined, it comes in at 4.8 m. This means it's not the smallest THOW (Tiny House On Wheels) we've ever seen, but is certainly smaller than the average US models, which tend to hover around 30 ft (9 m) in length, and far smaller than the really large tiny houses, like the 43-ft (13-m)-long Purple Heart.

The towable dwelling is based on a double-axle trailer and consists of a steel frame and cement board siding, with shiplap interior. Most of the 136 sq ft (12.6 sq m) of available floorspace is taken up by the main living area. Obviously, you're not going to be fitting a family of eight in there, but for a weekender or perhaps a single person or couple serious about downsizing, it should be doable.

The 16' THOW With Loft's interior measures 136 sq ft (12.6 sq m) Dragon Tiny Homes

The interior looks light-filled, thanks to generous glazing, and features a combined living and kitchen area, with some seating and quartz countertops, cabinetry, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a stainless steel sink. A sliding door offers access to a bathroom and this contains a flushing toilet and a shower.

There's just one bedroom in the tiny house and it's reached by ladder. It's a typical loft-based tiny house space, with a low ceiling and enough room for a double bed.

The 16' THOW With Loft starts at US$44,950.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes