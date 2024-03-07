© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Video tour showcases flexible tiny house big enough for parties

By Adam Williams
March 07, 2024
Video tour showcases flexible tiny house big enough for parties
The Honeylion's living room seats up to six people and can be transformed into a sleeping area
The Honeylion has a length of 36 ft (10 m) and is based on a quad-axle gooseneck trailer
The Honeylion is finished in engineered wood and topped by a bright red steel roof
The Honeylion features generous glazing, helping fill the interior with natural light
Visitors enter the Honeylion into its relatively spacious kitchen
The Honeylion's kitchen includes a double sink, full-size fridge/freezer, and an oven with electric cooktop
The Honeylion's living room has quite a lot of integrated storage space
The Honeylion's living room is raised, making room for underfloor storage space
The Honeylion's living room seats up to six people and can be transformed into a sleeping area
The Honeylion's living room, shown used as an additional sleeping area
The Honeylion's master bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Honeylion's master bedroom includes a Murphy bed that can be stowed away when not in use
The Honeylion's bathroom includes a bath/shower, composting toilet, sink, and a washer/dryer
The Honeylion's bath looks quite spacious, which is a rare luxury in a tiny house
The Honeylion's loft bedroom includes two beds
One of the challenges of living in a tiny house is that it's awkward to host guests because there's so little space available. The Honeylion, by Modern Tiny Living, addresses this issue with space-saving furniture and a flexible layout.

The Honeylion has a length of 36 ft (10 m) and is based on a quad-axle gooseneck trailer. It's finished in engineered wood and topped by a bright red steel roof.

Visitors to the home enter into the kitchen. This contains an oven and electric cooktop, full-size fridge/freezer, a double sink, and quite a lot of cabinetry.

Further in lies the living room, which is likened to a Swiss Army Knife by the designer and has U-shaped seating for up to six people at a time. It has under-seat storage, plus some cabinets as well as underfloor storage. Additionally, if guests don't want to drive home after the dinner party, it can be turned into an extra bed.

The Honeylion's bathroom is pretty luxurious for a tiny house and includes a composting toilet and sink, as well as a spacious bath/shower. There's also a washer/dryer nearby.

There are two bedrooms in the Honeylion. The master is in the gooseneck (raised) part of the trailer and is accessed by some storage-integrated steps. This space is a bit different to most tiny house bedrooms as it has ample headroom to stand upright and the double bed is actually a Murphy bed so can be easily stowed into the wall, making more floorspace.

The second bedroom is in the loft. This is reached by a storage-integrated staircase too and is a typical loft-style tiny house bedroom with a low ceiling but it does have two single beds in there.

We've no word on how much the Honeylion cost to build but those interested in a closer look can check out the tour video below.

The 36' HONEYLION Tiny House by MTL w/a Gooseneck Bedroom, Spa Bath, & More!

Source: Modern Tiny Living

Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

