© 2020 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Updated Ecocapsule tiny house drops the price, keeps the egg shape

By Adam Williams
June 02, 2020
Updated Ecocapsule tiny house ...
The Space by Ecocapsule starts at €49,900 (roughly US$55,000)
The Space by Ecocapsule starts at €49,900 (roughly US$55,000)
View 6 Images
The Space by Ecocapsule runs off-the-grid with solar panels and needs no foundations so can be placed anywhere
1/6
The Space by Ecocapsule runs off-the-grid with solar panels and needs no foundations so can be placed anywhere
The Space by Ecocapsule starts at €49,900 (roughly US$55,000)
2/6
The Space by Ecocapsule starts at €49,900 (roughly US$55,000)
As standard, the Space by Ecocapsule's interior comes with a wooden floor and the storage space pictured
3/6
As standard, the Space by Ecocapsule's interior comes with a wooden floor and the storage space pictured
The Space by Ecocapsule's interior contains just one large space as standard, though it can be customized with additional furniture and a bathroom at extra cost
4/6
The Space by Ecocapsule's interior contains just one large space as standard, though it can be customized with additional furniture and a bathroom at extra cost
The original Ecocapsule, shown, has the same dimensions as the Space. Both measure 4.67 x 2.2 m (15 x 7.2 ft)
5/6
The original Ecocapsule, shown, has the same dimensions as the Space. Both measure 4.67 x 2.2 m (15 x 7.2 ft)
The original Ecocapsule, shown, comes with a wind turbine, though the Space only has a solar panel array
6/6
The original Ecocapsule, shown, comes with a wind turbine, though the Space only has a solar panel array
View gallery - 6 images

First unveiled back in 2015, and finally completed in 2018, the Ecocapsule is an egg-shaped off-grid tiny house. For those who like its novel styling but would prefer something more affordable, there's now a cheaper version available that comes without some of the bells and whistles.

The Space by Ecocapsule, as it's officially named, has the same dimensions as the original model, which is 4.67 x 2.2 m (15 x 7.2 ft) and 8.2 sq m (88 sq ft). Its exterior also has the same distinctive white fiberglass shell, which covers a steel frame and polyurethane foam insulation. Access is gained by a small sliding door.

As standard, the Space by Ecocapsule's interior comes with a wooden floor and the storage space pictured
As standard, the Space by Ecocapsule's interior comes with a wooden floor and the storage space pictured

The interior is totally different though. Whereas the original Ecocapsule is envisioned as a micro-home and has a bed, bathroom, and kitchenette, the interior of the Space is more basic and seems better suited for glamping, or as a spare bedroom, office, or similar. As standard, its interior contains just one room with flooring and storage space. Optional extras include a bed, air-conditioning, additional furniture, and a bathroom.

The Space gets power from a 200-W solar panel array mounted on a small telescopic pole that's connected to batteries. The dwelling can also be connected to the grid with a standard RV-style hookup and it has a rainwater collection system.

The Space by Ecocapsule's interior contains just one large space as standard, though it can be customized with additional furniture and a bathroom at extra cost
The Space by Ecocapsule's interior contains just one large space as standard, though it can be customized with additional furniture and a bathroom at extra cost

The Space by Ecocapsule starts at €49,900 (roughly US$55,000) while the original Ecocapsule model starts at €79,900 ($88,000). Shipping is available worldwide.

Source: Ecocapsule

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Tiny HousesOff-gridMicro-HouseBuilding and Construction
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More