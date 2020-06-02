Updated Ecocapsule tiny house drops the price, keeps the egg shape

First unveiled back in 2015, and finally completed in 2018 , the Ecocapsule is an egg-shaped off-grid tiny house. For those who like its novel styling but would prefer something more affordable, there's now a cheaper version available that comes without some of the bells and whistles.

The Space by Ecocapsule, as it's officially named, has the same dimensions as the original model, which is 4.67 x 2.2 m (15 x 7.2 ft) and 8.2 sq m (88 sq ft). Its exterior also has the same distinctive white fiberglass shell, which covers a steel frame and polyurethane foam insulation. Access is gained by a small sliding door.

As standard, the Space by Ecocapsule's interior comes with a wooden floor and the storage space pictured Ecocapsule

The interior is totally different though. Whereas the original Ecocapsule is envisioned as a micro-home and has a bed, bathroom, and kitchenette, the interior of the Space is more basic and seems better suited for glamping, or as a spare bedroom, office, or similar. As standard, its interior contains just one room with flooring and storage space. Optional extras include a bed, air-conditioning, additional furniture, and a bathroom.

The Space gets power from a 200-W solar panel array mounted on a small telescopic pole that's connected to batteries. The dwelling can also be connected to the grid with a standard RV-style hookup and it has a rainwater collection system.

The Space by Ecocapsule's interior contains just one large space as standard, though it can be customized with additional furniture and a bathroom at extra cost Ecocapsule

The Space by Ecocapsule starts at €49,900 (roughly US$55,000) while the original Ecocapsule model starts at €79,900 ($88,000). Shipping is available worldwide.