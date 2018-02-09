Pre-orders for the Ecocapsule are now open, with 50 units expected to ship in 2018, and more next year(Credit: Michal Chudik, Ecocapsule Holding)

Regular readers may remember Ecocapsule's eponymous prototype tiny house from back in 2015. In the interim, the Slovak firm has been developing its egg-shaped dwelling and reports that the first unit is now complete. An initial run of 50 is being sold this year and more are planned for 2019.







The Ecocapsule measures 4.67 x 2.2 m (15 x 7.2 ft) and has a maximum height of 2.5 m (8.2 ft). The interior floorspace is 8.2 sq m (88 sq ft), and it weighs 1,650 kg (3,637 lb) when its water tanks are full. The micro home has a steel frame with fiberglass shell and polyurethane foam insulation and it doesn't need foundations, just a suitably solid and flat piece of ground.

Access to the little dwelling is gained by sliding door (the prototype had a lifting door) and the interior has a bed and a small camper van-style bathroom with shower and composting toilet. The kitchenette includes a sink and electric cooktop, while a mini-fridge is optional. Elsewhere lies a small seating area, closet, desk and some storage space.

The Ecocapsule gets power either from a standard grid hookup or can run off-the-grid with a 880 W solar panel array and a 750 W wind turbine mounted on a telescopic pole, though these little micro-turbines aren't generally considered very effective. Both are hooked up to batteries and water can either come from an integrated rainwater collection system that stores water in tanks or drawn from an external source, like a stream.

A heating, ventilation and air-conditioning unit (HVAC) keeps the temperature comfortable and, like the Covo, the Ecocapsule can be controlled by an iOS or Android device, which gives information on how much power is being used and how much water is in the water tanks, as well as offering control over lighting, ventilation, and other systems.