Space-saving layout makes 22-ft-long tiny house seem bigger than it is

The Mo.2 675 Highline takes a carefully considered approach to downsizing. Though it only has a modest length of 6.75 m (22 ft), the single-story tiny house maximizes floorspace with a flexible layout that includes stowing the bed within a wall.

Designed by UK-based Mooble House, which also created last year's very compact Mo.5 450 model, the Mo.2 675 Highline is based on a double-axle trailer. It has a wood and metal exterior, and is topped by a metal roof. The interior is arranged on one level.

Unusually, there are actually two entrances in this model. The main entrance opens into the living room, which is light-filled thanks to the generous glazing, including a skylight. It contains a sofa with integrated storage. Nearby is a home office area with a desk that doubles as a dining table when moved into position.

The kitchen is adjacent. This is basic and consists of a sink, fridge, some cabinetry, and an electric cooktop, though there is space to add more appliances. There's also a folding countertop extension to add a little more space for preparing food.

Next to the kitchen is the bathroom. This is very compact, however Mooble House has shoehorned in a flushing toilet, a shower, and a very small campervan-like sink.

At the far end of the home, on the opposite side to the living room, is the bedroom. It has its own entrance and ample headroom to stand upright thanks to the home's layout being on one floor. During the day, the bedroom is an open empty space that could perhaps be used for something else – such as exercising. However, when it comes time to hit the sack, a Murphy style folding double bed pulls down from the wall. There's also some storage space situated above the bed.

The Mo.2 675 Highline shown is definitely on the cheaper end of the small living market and is currently up for sale for £34,990 (roughly US$43,500).

Source: Mooble House