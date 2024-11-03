© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Small and simple tiny house is an affordable road warrior

By Adam Williams
November 03, 2024
Small and simple tiny house is an affordable road warrior
The Mo.5 450 is a compact tiny house that can sleep up to four people and starts at just £32,990 (almost US$43,000)
The Mo.5 450 is a compact tiny house that can sleep up to four people and starts at just £32,990 (almost US$43,000)
View 8 Images
The Mo.5 450 is a compact tiny house that can sleep up to four people and starts at just £32,990 (almost US$43,000)
1/8
The Mo.5 450 is a compact tiny house that can sleep up to four people and starts at just £32,990 (almost US$43,000)
The Mo.5 450 is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 4.5 m (14.9 ft)
2/8
The Mo.5 450 is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of 4.5 m (14.9 ft)
The Mo.5 450's kitchen is very simple and includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, cabinetry, and space for a fridge
3/8
The Mo.5 450's kitchen is very simple and includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, cabinetry, and space for a fridge
The Mo.5 450's bedroom is reached by a removable ladder
4/8
The Mo.5 450's bedroom is reached by a removable ladder
The Mo.5 450's living room is snug and includes an L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two
5/8
The Mo.5 450's living room is snug and includes an L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two
The Mo.5 450's bathroom features a camper-van-style cassette toilet
6/8
The Mo.5 450's bathroom features a camper-van-style cassette toilet
The Mo.5 450's bathroom also includes a shower and a very small sink
7/8
The Mo.5 450's bathroom also includes a shower and a very small sink
The Mo.5 450's skylight helps increase the amount of daylight inside
8/8
The Mo.5 450's skylight helps increase the amount of daylight inside
View gallery - 8 images

With its usable length of just 4.5 m (14.9 ft), the Mo.5 450 tiny house definitely isn't suitable for raising a large family. However, its small size makes it a good fit for regular travel, and it features a compact but space-saving interior that sleeps four, at a squeeze.

Designed by Mooble House UK, the Mo.5 450 is based on a double-axle trailer. It has a wooden and metal finish, with a sloping metal roof. There's also a storage box outside. Its size puts it on the smaller end of the tiny house scale compared to the North American big boys like the 45-ft (13.7-m)-long Tellico, though it's by no means the smallest we've seen.

The interior is very snug and there's not a lot of glazing in there compared to many tiny houses on the market, though a skylight does help increase natural light inside. The home's entrance opens onto its living room, which contains an L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two, plus a small table.

Nearby is the kitchen. This includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, cabinetry, and space for a fridge. The bathroom, meanwhile, is on the opposite side of the house to the living room and hosts a shower, sink, and camper-van-style cassette toilet, underlining again that this isn't envisioned as a full-time home.

The Mo.5 450's living room is snug and includes an L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two
The Mo.5 450's living room is snug and includes an L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two

There's just one bedroom in the Mo.5 450 and this is situated above the bathroom. It's accessed by ladder and consists of a raised mezzanine space that hosts a double bed. Naturally, like most tiny houses we see there's limited headroom here but it looks snug.

Though it doesn't have solar panels as standard, the Mo.5 450 would be an excellent candidate for an off-the-grid upgrade, and it also has both fresh water and waste water tanks installed.

This model starts at £32,990 (almost US$43,000), which is definitely on the low side, though may rise depending on options.

Source: Mooble House UK

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!