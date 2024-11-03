Small and simple tiny house is an affordable road warrior

With its usable length of just 4.5 m (14.9 ft), the Mo.5 450 tiny house definitely isn't suitable for raising a large family. However, its small size makes it a good fit for regular travel, and it features a compact but space-saving interior that sleeps four, at a squeeze.

Designed by Mooble House UK, the Mo.5 450 is based on a double-axle trailer. It has a wooden and metal finish, with a sloping metal roof. There's also a storage box outside. Its size puts it on the smaller end of the tiny house scale compared to the North American big boys like the 45-ft (13.7-m)-long Tellico, though it's by no means the smallest we've seen.

The interior is very snug and there's not a lot of glazing in there compared to many tiny houses on the market, though a skylight does help increase natural light inside. The home's entrance opens onto its living room, which contains an L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two, plus a small table.

Nearby is the kitchen. This includes a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, cabinetry, and space for a fridge. The bathroom, meanwhile, is on the opposite side of the house to the living room and hosts a shower, sink, and camper-van-style cassette toilet, underlining again that this isn't envisioned as a full-time home.

The Mo.5 450's living room is snug and includes an L-shaped sofa bed that sleeps two Mooble House UK

There's just one bedroom in the Mo.5 450 and this is situated above the bathroom. It's accessed by ladder and consists of a raised mezzanine space that hosts a double bed. Naturally, like most tiny houses we see there's limited headroom here but it looks snug.

Though it doesn't have solar panels as standard, the Mo.5 450 would be an excellent candidate for an off-the-grid upgrade, and it also has both fresh water and waste water tanks installed.

This model starts at £32,990 (almost US$43,000), which is definitely on the low side, though may rise depending on options.

Source: Mooble House UK