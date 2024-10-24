© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Video: World's smallest tiny house is more capable than you might think

By Adam Williams
October 24, 2024
Video: World's smallest tiny house is more capable than you might think
This tiny house is billed by designer Levi Kelly as the world's smallest – and since it measures just 19.46 sq ft (1.8 sq m) we're inclined to agree
This tiny house is billed by designer Levi Kelly as the world's smallest – and since it measures just 19.46 sq ft (1.8 sq m) we're inclined to agree
View 8 Images
This tiny house is billed by designer Levi Kelly as the world's smallest – and since it measures just 19.46 sq ft (1.8 sq m) we're inclined to agree
1/8
This tiny house is billed by designer Levi Kelly as the world's smallest – and since it measures just 19.46 sq ft (1.8 sq m) we're inclined to agree
The tiny house cost US$5,000 to construct, though Levi Kelly did already own the trailer and he carried out all the work himself
2/8
The tiny house cost US$5,000 to construct, though Levi Kelly did already own the trailer and he carried out all the work himself
There's no room inside for a bathroom so the tiny house includes a shower outside
3/8
There's no room inside for a bathroom so the tiny house includes a shower outside
The interior of the tiny house is made up of one very small room
4/8
The interior of the tiny house is made up of one very small room
The kitchen is small but functional and includes a removable electric cooktop and a small sink
5/8
The kitchen is small but functional and includes a removable electric cooktop and a small sink
The kitchen includes tanks for freshwater and greywater
6/8
The kitchen includes tanks for freshwater and greywater
The bed is secured by hooks in the ceiling and is accessed by climbing on the kitchen counter
7/8
The bed is secured by hooks in the ceiling and is accessed by climbing on the kitchen counter
The tiny house features an outdoor toilet but it can be moved inside for privacy if preferred
8/8
The tiny house features an outdoor toilet but it can be moved inside for privacy if preferred
View gallery - 8 images

If you've ever wondered how small a tiny house can actually get, this recently completed project by Levi Kelly may well provide an answer. Measuring a mere 19.46 sq ft (1.8 sq m), the extraordinarily compact dwelling showcases an ingenious approach to space-saving design.

Described as the world's smallest tiny house, it's based on a single-axle trailer that was adapted from a truck and has jacks to stabilize it when stationary. It consists of a stick frame structure and has a painted cedar exterior topped by roof shingles.

The interior is made up of just one room and it looks very snug in there, as you'd expect. The entrance opens onto a bench seating area that accommodates three and has integrated storage, as well as an air-conditioning heating and cooling unit stashed under it.

The kitchen is very basic but does include water tanks for freshwater and greywater, a filter and pump system, plus a water heater. A mini-fridge is installed for drinks or the occasional food item and an electric cooktop is stored in a drawer between uses. The sink has a folding tap and is covered with a cutting board insert when not in use.

The interior of the tiny house is made up of one very small room
The interior of the tiny house is made up of one very small room

The bedroom consists of a fold-down bed that has hooks to hold it in place up in the ceiling. It looks a little awkward to access, but the occupant needs to step onto the kitchen countertop and raise themselves into position.

So, you may be wondering, where is the bathroom? Well, for that, we need to head back outside. The front-facing wall near the entrance includes an outdoor shower, while over on the back is a storage box that contains a small camping-style toilet. Kelly notes that it could be brought inside for privacy if preferred.

The tiny house gets power from two roof-based solar panels that are hooked up to a battery to keep the juice flowing overnight, though it can also run from a standard RV-style hookup if preferred. The budget for this tiny house project came in at a surprisingly low US$5,000, however Kelly did already own the trailer so that helped keep the costs down, and, of course, he did the work himself.

Check out Kelly's video below for a thorough walkthrough.

Inside Levi Kelly's World's Smallest House (2024)

Source: Levi Kelly

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionMicro-HouseTiny FootprintHouseHomeWorld's Smallest
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!