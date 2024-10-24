Video: World's smallest tiny house is more capable than you might think

If you've ever wondered how small a tiny house can actually get, this recently completed project by Levi Kelly may well provide an answer. Measuring a mere 19.46 sq ft (1.8 sq m), the extraordinarily compact dwelling showcases an ingenious approach to space-saving design.

Described as the world's smallest tiny house, it's based on a single-axle trailer that was adapted from a truck and has jacks to stabilize it when stationary. It consists of a stick frame structure and has a painted cedar exterior topped by roof shingles.

The interior is made up of just one room and it looks very snug in there, as you'd expect. The entrance opens onto a bench seating area that accommodates three and has integrated storage, as well as an air-conditioning heating and cooling unit stashed under it.

The kitchen is very basic but does include water tanks for freshwater and greywater, a filter and pump system, plus a water heater. A mini-fridge is installed for drinks or the occasional food item and an electric cooktop is stored in a drawer between uses. The sink has a folding tap and is covered with a cutting board insert when not in use.

The interior of the tiny house is made up of one very small room Levi Kelly

The bedroom consists of a fold-down bed that has hooks to hold it in place up in the ceiling. It looks a little awkward to access, but the occupant needs to step onto the kitchen countertop and raise themselves into position.

So, you may be wondering, where is the bathroom? Well, for that, we need to head back outside. The front-facing wall near the entrance includes an outdoor shower, while over on the back is a storage box that contains a small camping-style toilet. Kelly notes that it could be brought inside for privacy if preferred.

The tiny house gets power from two roof-based solar panels that are hooked up to a battery to keep the juice flowing overnight, though it can also run from a standard RV-style hookup if preferred. The budget for this tiny house project came in at a surprisingly low US$5,000, however Kelly did already own the trailer so that helped keep the costs down, and, of course, he did the work himself.

Check out Kelly's video below for a thorough walkthrough.

Inside Levi Kelly's World's Smallest House (2024)

Source: Levi Kelly