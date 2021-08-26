Hardy tiny house balances a spacious interior with tons of storage

Canada's Minimaliste has previously iterated on its Noyer tiny house with the Noyer XL, and has now decided to revisit it yet again. The all-new Noyer XL V2 retains the superb all-weather performance of its predecessors, while offering an even more spacious interior that also contains lots of storage space.

The Noyer XL V2 has a total length of 37 ft (11.2 m), which is a small but notable increase on the Noyer XL's 35 ft (10.6 m) – every inch counts with these tiny houses. Its width has remained unchanged at 10 ft (3 m), which means you'd likely need a permit to tow it on a public road. The tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and its exterior is finished in horizontal cedar and vertical steel.

The Noyer XL V2's living room is raised slightly, creating storage space beneath the floor

Entering through the main door reveals a spacious and well-lit living area. The living room is to the right and, like previous Noyer models, this area is raised, which enables lots of storage space beneath. There are two very large drawers and two smaller drawers, plus a removable floor section offering access to the underfloor storage. The living room also includes a storage-integrated sofa bed.

The kitchen is adjacent and contains a fridge freezer, a propane-powered four-burner stove and an oven, as well as a dishwasher, sink, pull-out pantry and other cabinetry. There's also a dining area with a table that seats six, and a bench seat. Next to the kitchen is a hallway with a mechanical closet and a space for a washer/dryer. This area joins onto the bathroom, which is relatively snug, and includes a shower, flushing toilet, and vanity sink. The bathroom in turn connects to the master bedroom.

The master bedroom has plenty of headroom to stand upright and features a single bed that pulls out into a double bed, plus a large storage unit with an integrated drop-down desk. It also has a secondary door for easy access to the outside.

This tiny house also has a loft bedroom that's reached by staircase. This is a standard tiny house style bedroom with a low ceiling, though it does have a lowered platform area to make standing and getting dressed easier, as well as yet more storage space and a skylight area.

The Noyer XL V2's upstairs bedroom is a standard tiny house-style loft bedroom, and includes a skylight Minimaliste

The Noyer XL V2 gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and is kept a comfortable temperature with a combination of mini-split air conditioning unit, ceiling fan, and a pair of heat-recovery air exchangers. It was built using SIPs (structural insulated panels) and, like the previous Noyer models, has excellent insulation and a high level of air-tightness, so will perform well even in extremes of heat and cold.

We've no word on the price of this exact model, but the Noyer starts at CAD 118,500 (roughly US$94,000).

Source: Minimaliste