B&O and On Running partner up for special edition wireless earphones

Danish high-end audio gear firm Bang&Olufsen and Swiss sports footwear brand On Running have teamed up for a limited edition pair of B&O's E8 Sport true wireless earphones to help you power through your workout with music.

"We are excited to join forces with On Running to create the ultimate experience for runners," said B&O's Christoffer Poulsen. "Beoplay E8 Sport are Bang&Olufsen’s first dedicated sports earphones that combine what people are specifically looking for: a waterproof and customizable design that brings comfort to long runs and workouts, playtime that lasts way beyond the finish line and, most importantly, excellent sound quality – everyone tells us that nothing is more important than powerful music that can motivate, push you further and perform at your best."

The Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition are a collaborative version of B&O's E8 Sport true wireless earphones launched last month. They make use of Bluetooth 5.1 with AAC and AptX codec support, are IP57 waterproof to withstand a dunking in a meter of wet stuff for up to 30 minutes, and will rock your workout for up to seven hours per charge at moderate volume, with 30 hours in total on offer courtesy of the charging case.

B&O and On Running have collaborated on an immersive audio experience geared at motivating marathon runners Bang & Olufsen/On Running

Inside each earpiece is a 5.7-mm electrodynamic driver for a combined 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency range, 107-dB sensitivity and 16-ohm impedance, and there's touch control on the outer housing for taking calls, activating transparency mode – which allows the outside world in – and playback. If you want to tweak the sound, five EQ presets and custom options are available via the B&O mobile app. And they come supplied with four pairs of silicone tips, three pairs of silicone wings and one pair of Comply foam tip.

The B&O/On partnership has also created an immersive guided audio experience to help prepare veteran or first-time runners for a marathon, with sounds and sensations that "will not only serve as a powerful marathon preparation tool, but as motivation and encouragement for you to crush it out there."

The On Edition E8 Sport true wireless earphones are on sale now for US$350, which is a pricey proposition in today's market – more than twice the cost of LG's new self-cleaning models, for example, and a hundred bucks more expensive than the McLaren Edition sport earphones from Klipsch.

Product page: Beoplay E8 Sport On Edition