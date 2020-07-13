McLaren edition wireless earphones aim for best-in-class track performance

Audio gear veteran Klipsch has partnered with McLaren Formula 1 for a special edition pair of true wireless earphones. The McLaren-themed T5 II Sport earphones are waterproof, include an external antenna for Bluetooth connection stability, and are good for a total of 32 hours of playback while on the move.

Klipsch says that listeners can look forward to a high output, neutral sound with satisfying bass across the 10 Hz - 19 kHz audio frequency range thanks to 5-mm dynamic moving-coil drivers that feature a brand new diaphragm. A transparency mode allows sounds from the outside world to share the stage with your favorite artists, while four beamforming microphones promise clear voice chat.

Streaming tunes from a music source comes courtesy of Bluetooth 5.0 with support for AAC and aptX codecs, and there's a new signal boost external antenna for improved connectivity.

The T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren Edition earphones come supplied with a charging pad Klipsch/McLaren Racing

You'll get up to eight hours of music playback per charge from the 50-mAh battery in each earpiece. The special edition charging case rocks bright orange go faster stripes and its 360-mAh battery adds another 24 hours of earphone use time to the clock. The case's battery can be topped up over USB-C, or using the included wireless charging pad.

IP67-rated dust- and water-proof earphones and charging case means that either can survive a plunge to a meter (3.3 ft) under water for 30 minutes, so you should be good for a rainy run and the sand can stay on the beach, where it belongs. The case is also home to a moisture removal system, so you can work up a sweat at the gym and dry your buds off by simply popping them in the case.

The T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren Edition earphones come supplied with six pairs of soft silicone ear tips plus another made out of memory foam, and three sizes of "no-budge" ear wings should ensure a secure fit. Tonal tweaking can be undertaken via the free Connect App.

They're available for pre-order now for US$249, with shipping expected to start next month.

If you want to enjoy much of the same feature set but without all the McLaren flash, the T5 II Sport earphones are available in three color choices for $229, but you don't get an included wireless charging pad. And Klipsch has also launched a straight up second generation flavor of the T5 true wireless earphones, which are reported to be 25 percent smaller than their predecessors. This pair will set you back $199, including a slim metal charging case.

Source: Klipsch