Instead of admiration, the general public's response was shock and concern. People debated whether it was ethical for an AI system to pretend to be human, or whether there should be rules stipulating these new systems identify themselves as artificial when communicating with a human. Natural voice interactions with computers were, until this year, just an abstract sci-fi concept depicted in movies where people converse with AI systems such as HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey. In 2018, for the first time, we had to grapple with the actual reality of this development and ask ourselves what happens when we can't tell if it is a human or an AI on the other end of the line.