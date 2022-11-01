Lectric's latest cargo ebike makes a play for family car alternative

In theory, replacing the family car with an ebike for commutes to work, taking a child to school or doing the weekly grocery run could be an attractive option, but the price of entry is often very high. At its core, Arizona's Lectric eBikes is built around providing "quality, power and comfortability while maintaining affordability." Such is the case with the flagship XP 3.0 folding utility ebike.

Where the modular rear rack on its predecessor could haul a respectable 75 lb (34 kg) of cargo, Lectric has doubled that for the XP 3.0 while also making it passenger-friendly.

An optional padded seat and useful hand grip can be mounted for transporting a friend or colleague – which is claimed to be an industry first for a folding utility ebike – and a new passenger mode can be enabled that caps ride speed to 10 mph (16 km/h) for safety, which could be attractive for a parent carrying a child in an optional child seat. The rack can also host a cargo basket, and small or large food delivery boxes can be optioned in too.

A commuter ebike, cargo hauler and one-passenger taxi all in one Lectric eBikes

Powering the ride is a 500-W rear-hub motor (1,000-W peak) paired with a 20-amp controller for 55 Nm (40.5 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist over five levels up to 28 mph (45 km) – plus twist throttle if needed. The motor gets its juice from a 500-Wh Li-ion battery for up to 45 miles of between-charge PAS 1 pedal pumping. And a seven-speed mechanical drivetrain is also included for more ride flexibility.

The XP 3.0 benefits from a suspension fork with 50 mm of travel for smoothing out uneven terrain, which is helped along by the 3-inch-wide puncture-resistant Lectric fat tires wrapped around the 20-inch rims. Stopping power is provided by JAK mechanical disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

Rounding out the key specs are a backlit LCD display for at-a-glance ebike status and ride info, integrated lighting front and back, and ergonomic handlebar grips for improved ride comfort. Total load capacity for the 64-lb (29-kg) utility ebike – including the battery – is 330 lb (149.6 kg) and it folds down to 37 x 18 x 28 in (94 x 45.7 x 71 cm) dimensions for between-ride transport.

If you need to take your utility ebike on the train, or even pop it in the trunk, the XP 3.0 folds down to 37 x 18 x 28 inches Lectric eBikes

"It was too often that I was at a buddy’s house and we wanted to rip over to a restaurant for dinner, but they only had one bike so we’d resort to getting in the car," said company CEO, Levi Conlow. "Analyzing our consumer feedback, we found the lack of dual-rider capabilities to be a common challenge in various use cases. If we really believe in creating the Greatest Urban Transportation Solution Ever, we need to make it a no-brainer for commuters to select an ebike over a vehicle, and the passenger capabilities of the XP 3.0 offers that solution."

The XP 3.0 is available now direct from Lectric with a step-over or low-steps frame, starting at US$999, and for a limited time includes a Black Friday bundle of an Elite headlight, suspension seatpost, smartphone mount, a premium saddle, and a bike lock. Lay down an extra $200 and a long-range battery will be included for an extra 20 miles of per-charge range.

