Lectric looks to replace the car with 100-mile folding cargo ebike

Phoenix-based e-mobility company Lectric has launched its first mid-drive ebike, a folding cargo hauler that's the company's "best attempt at a car replacement" and comes with dual batteries for more than 100 miles of per-charge riding.

That mid-drive unit shapes up as a 500-W motor with 800 watts of peak output, and features a torque sensor for more responsive pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h). Lectric has included a thumb throttle too for up to 20 mph (32 km/h) of effortless rolling, and there's a 7-speed mechanical drivetrain for ride flexibility.

The ebike's dual 48-V/10.4-Ah Li-ion battery setup draws power from both batteries at the same time, rather than one then the other, which Lectric reports maximizes range and power. That translates to over 100 miles (160+ km) of per-charge riding, though that's at the lowest of five pedal assist settings, or up to 50 miles (80 km) on throttle only.

A backlit LCD display shows speed, distance, battery status and pedal assist level. There's front suspension with 80 mm of travel, the 20-inch wheels are wrapped in 4-inch CST fat tires and stopping power comes courtesy of hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, another first for the company.

The XPremium comes with a torque-sensing mid-drive motor and dual batteries, and is available in black or white Lectric

Elsewhere, Lectric has included built-in front and rear lighting, with the rear module doubling as a lever-activated brake light, and components are rated water- and dust-resistant to IP65 standards. The cargo ebike comes with a rear rack installed, but can be optioned with small and large baskets and a front rack as well. Either way, the ebike can haul a total of 330 lb (149.6 kg).

The XPremium stands at 74 x 25 x 48 inches (187.9 x 64.5 x 121.9 cm) ready to ride, and folds down to 40 x 22 x 32 in (101.6 x 55.8 x 81.2 cm) for transport in the trunk of a car or on the train. It's no lightweight though, tipping the scales at 75 lb (34 lb), including the batteries.

This latest addition to Lectric's sales catalog carries a list price of US$1,999, but is up for pre-order now for $1,799 in black or white. Shipping is expected to start from June. The video below has more.

Lectric XPremium

Product page: Lectric XPremium