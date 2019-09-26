The breathtaking winners of the 2019 Nature Conservancy Photo Contest

The annual Nature Conservancy Photo Contest goes from strength to strength, with a record number of entries this year and a series of winning photographers showing off some truly astonishing perspectives on our natural world, from erupting volcanos to peaceful landscapes.

The Nature Conservancy is a global non-profit organization working to conserve and protect nature. Its annual photo competition is of course dedicated to spotlighting the beauty of our natural world across five main categories: Cities, Landscape, People, Water and Wildlife. The competition is undergoing extraordinary growth, with this year gathering over 120,000 entries, more than double last year’s tally.

Grand Prize Winner. California sea lion (Zalophus californianus) framed by kelp beds in Monterey Bay, California. Tyler Schiffman/TNC Photo Contest 2019

“The natural world inspires a sense of wonder in all of us,” says Richard Loomis, Chief Marketing Officer for The Nature Conservancy. “Indeed, at the very soul of conservation is a deep awe of nature. These photographs are a powerful reminder of the importance of sharing our vision of nature and of working together to save the lands and waters on which all life depends.”

The overall Grand Prize-winning shot this year went to US photographer Tyler Schiffman for a gorgeously composed shot of a Californian sea lion (above). Schiffman framed the shot and then waited for the sea lion to move into the perfect position before snapping this instantly iconic image.

“I had framed this shot waiting for a sea lion to swim by. After five minutes, one swam up and paused for a few seconds, I took three photos and as rare as it was, the moment left in a blink of an eye,” says Schiffman.

Honorable Mention, Landscape. Volcán De Fuego. José David Altamirano González/TNC Photo Contest 2019

The winners offer an extraordinary array of magically timed images spanning dozens of countries. Highlights include a group of Cubans floating in the ocean while a massive storm approaches, a solitary penguin standing on an iceberg, and an incredibly psychedelic shot of an active volcano in Guatemala (above).

Take a look through our gallery to see all the amazing winners in this year’s competition.

Source: The Nature Conservancy