Interestingly, the new genetic mutation has not completely dominated human evolution, with the researchers saying around half of the current human genomes studied still contained the older version of the CLTC1 gene. It is unclear how significant the role of the newer gene variant is in humans today, and it is noted that the older genetic variant does not seem to play a direct role in the development of diabetes. However, the researchers do note the older genetic variant could exacerbate insulin resistance in some people and put them at a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes.