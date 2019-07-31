In the middle – well, slightly to the right – of this quintet of screens sits two 12.3-inch LCD touchscreens, which take up the bulk of the dash area. This is where the real magic happens and the interface will be second nature to anyone familiar with smart phones as it features both touch and swipe controls with customizable apps. You can even swipe information from one screen to the other. For example, your passenger might be looking up the best way to get to a restaurant. Once the navigation is set, they can swipe that from the right-hand screen to the one closer to your line-of-sight.