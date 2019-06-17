Honda has also detailed some of the battery and charging specifications. The Honda e has a 35.5-kWh water-cooled lithium-ion battery pack capable of being charged by either a Type 2 AC or CCS2 DC rapid charger. Total range is expected to be more than 124 miles (200 km) per charge, with an 80 percent charge available within 30 minutes of plugging in. The car's charging port will be integrated into the front fascia, while an illuminated port will show both the charging point's location for the driver when pulling into a charging station, and show the car's charging status when plugged in.