Honda's new all-electric city car project is off to a promising start. Last month we reported that more than 25,000 people have reserved the Honda e, a number that has since that jumped above 31,000 ... even if the side "mirrors" may or may not comply with current government regulations. Now Honda has revealed the "skateboard" that will underpin the EV.
The chassis for the Honda e shows that the compact will be rear-wheel drive – an unusual trait in today's market – with the battery fitting below the floor and between the axles for optimum balance, while the motor sits on the rear axle to promote better steering. Everything rides on four-wheel independent suspension utilizing forged aluminum to save weight.
Honda has also detailed some of the battery and charging specifications. The Honda e has a 35.5-kWh water-cooled lithium-ion battery pack capable of being charged by either a Type 2 AC or CCS2 DC rapid charger. Total range is expected to be more than 124 miles (200 km) per charge, with an 80 percent charge available within 30 minutes of plugging in. The car's charging port will be integrated into the front fascia, while an illuminated port will show both the charging point's location for the driver when pulling into a charging station, and show the car's charging status when plugged in.
The Honda e will be sold in European markets, with reservations now being taken on various Honda-Euro websites now.
