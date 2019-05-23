Cute little Honda e has already attracted 25,000 reservationsView gallery - 4 images
With a range over 125 mi (200 km) and the capability to fast-charge from 0-80 percent in just 30 minutes, the Honda e is a tiny, simple electric getabout poised to launch soon with deliveries starting in (Northern Hemisphere) spring 2020. And Honda says it's already taken a substantial number of reservations.
We first saw this thing as the "Urban EV Concept" at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. Compact, practical, cute and clearly aimed at the European market, it looked a bit like the first Honda Civics from the 70s, and won plenty of admiration with its no-nonsense approach.
Now, it's going to production with a refined design that keeps the basic proportions and clean, smooth lines of the concept. It'll be a rear-wheel drive, although no power or torque specifications are public yet, and it's built from the ground up as an urban EV platform.
Honda says it'll rock a dual touch-screen interface to keep drivers and passengers "engaged with their connected lifestyle," and says the interior will be spacious, contemporary, comfortable and "lounge-like."
The company is now taking reservations online at the Honda website, but only in selected markets: Germany, France, Norway and the UK. More than 25,000 "registrations of interest" are already in, securing folks a place in the production queue ahead of the company starting to take orders later this year.
Source: Honda
