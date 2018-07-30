In fact, when CAL is fully operational, it will be the coldest spot in the known universe – one where scientists can observe BECs at their leisure for up to 10 seconds and repeat experiments up to six hours a day. It's not only the first device of its kind to be installed in space, but it's also the coldest and the most compact yet built. This is because the longer the chilled atom cloud stays in the trap, the colder it gets, much in the same way if you use one of those aerosol keyboard cleaners it becomes too cold to hold after a couple of minutes.