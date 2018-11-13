One particular XK 120 has served as inspiration for the new F-Type Convertible rally cars. Ian Appleyard and his wife Pat, Lyons' daughter, raced the XK 120 registered "NUB 120" in a series of rallies, winning the pan-European Tulip Rally in 1951 and the RAC Rally of Great Britain in 1953. During that same era in the early 50s, the duo raced a trio of Alpine Rallies without incurring a single penalty point, a feat that earned them a Coupé D'Or (Gold Cup). The XK 120 gave way to Jaguar's 1950s Le Mans champions, the C-type and D-type.