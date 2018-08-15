Porsche goes rallying with wicked Cayman GT4 Clubsport conceptView gallery - 8 images
Porsche has rolled out a very interesting course car for the upcoming ADAC Rallye Deutschland – a rallified version of its Cayman GT4 Clubsport, complete with whopping great rally lights and underbody protection. If the interest is there, Porsche might even start selling the thing.
For the moment, this should be treated as a concept car, but it's a concept car that's slated to run the ADAC rally ahead of the field as a course car, with Frenchman Romain Dumas, recent Pikes Peak record annihilator, at the wheel.
It runs the Clubsport's standard 385-horsepower, 3.8-liter flat six, with a six-speed PDK dual clutch transmission. As well as the giant light pod on the hood, it's got full metal underbody protection, and WRC-spec impact-absorbing foam in the doors.
As the Clubsport edition, it's already race-ready within, with a full roll cage and a totally stripped-back cockpit full of rude but lightweight switches and knobs. A luxury car it ain't, this is pure function and speed.
Porsche's Vice President of Motorsport and GT Cars, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, said this rally beast may make it to production. "We're looking forward to seeing how the rally world responds to our FIA R-GT concept study,! he said. "I would like to invite every interested driver and team principal to visit the service park and take a close look at our rally concept car. Based on the feedback and the interest from potential customers, we will then decide by the end of the year whether we'll develop in the mid-term a competition car for near-standard rallying based on a future Porsche model."
We're in, but not because we've got the time or skills to go rally racing. We just love the juxtaposition of those Mad Max lights on such a classy supercar, it tickles us right in the gasoline department.
Source: Porsche
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more