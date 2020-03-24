© 2020 New Atlas
Balamutti Yondu: An apocalyptic, supercharged Russian ice-racing trike

By Loz Blain
March 23, 2020
Balamutti Yondu: An apocalypti...
The Balamutti Yondu is a spiked-out, supercharged, apocalyptic rat-trike
The Balamutti Yondu is a spiked-out, supercharged, apocalyptic rat-trike
Primed for a quarter mile on the ice at Lake Baikal
Tire spikes are your only hope of grip out here
The Balamutti Yondu is a spiked-out, supercharged, apocalyptic rat-trike
Reverse handlebars look absolutely bonkers
The hand-made hub-steer system on each front swingarm
You'll rarely see a more evil front end than this
Reflective hub covers on the insides of the front wheels
Is that a bicycle seat?
This supercharged, three-wheeled, ice-racing monstrosity once lived a happy, peaceful life as a Ducati Hypermotard, until Vitaliy Selyukov of Balamutti got hold of it and turned it into a mutant Trikenstein perfect for today's apocalyptic mood.

Selyukov runs a workshop for Italian bikes out of St. Petersburg, and when he's not doing services and tuning, he's wrenching on the Yondu. Inspired by the Speeder bikes from Return of the Jedi, he took the engine and main trellis frame of a donor Hypermotard and set about making pretty much everything else himself.

According to Pipeburn, that hideously brutal front end is effectively a double hub-center steering system on dual Sachs-suspended swingarms, the wheel pivoting on spherical roller bearings, controlled by dual steering dampers and rose-jointed articulating rods. No small amount of thinking has gone into this, and the chief nod to Star Wars is the outside-in reverse handlebar setup, which looks absolutely nuts.

Primed for a quarter mile on the ice at Lake Baikal

The wheel hubs, where they're not required to support swingarms and brake systems, are covered with convex reflective covers – except the rear hub, which is painted up to show some kind of galactic hellfire scene. The subframe is comically tiny, and holds aloft what appears to be a bicycle seat, leaving room for a particularly vicious-looking exhaust to rise up underneath.

As for the engine, Selyukov has apparently chopped a Garrett turbo to bits, yanked out the turbine and repurposed it as a crank-driven supercharger, building his own belt and pulley setup in order to blow a bit more life into an engine that makes less than 100 horses stock. We are in the presence of a madman here.

Lord knows how it rides on those spiked-out ice tires – it looks like one for the bold – but Selyukov plans to drag-race it on the ice at the Lake Baikal Mile. Godspeed, you marvelous maniac. More shots in the gallery, thanks to photographer Denis Minchenkov.

Source: Balamutti via Pipeburn

Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
1 comment
Bionic88
Looks scetchy as hell. What's the zero to eat sh** time??

