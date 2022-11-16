Solo Stove's Fire Pi turns open fire pits into wood-fired pizzerias

Since arriving on the scene in 2011, Texan outfit Solo Stove has established an impressive lineup of smokeless fire pits and backpacking stoves. More recently, the company has rolled out cooking accessories to go with them and the Pi Fire is the latest to join the party, turning Solo Stove’s fire pits into pizza ovens that still allow users to enjoy the open flames.

Solo Stove’s fire pits have exploded in popularity over the past few years, with folks drawn to their ability to create alluring fires with little to no smoke. They achieve this through a carefully designed chamber that draws air up through the walls and directs it over the top of the flames, which kills off the rising wood particles that would normally turn into smoke.

Solo Stove promises crunchy crusts from its Fire Pi pizza-making accessory Solo Stove

The company has previously released cast-iron grills and lids that turn the fire pits into convection ovens. Earlier this year, it also introduced a standalone oven called the Solo Stove Pi, which could run on wood or gas and use a cordierite stone to cook 12-inch pizzas in just a few minutes.

Solo Stove is returning to its roots with its latest cooking solution, in the sense that it is again designed as an attachment for its low-smoke fire pits. The newly launched Pi Fire features a skirt to direct heat onto a pizza stone, bringing it up to a cooking temperature of 500 to 600 °F (260 to 315 °C) in 30 to 45 minutes. From there, it cooks pizzas in five to 10 minutes, continuing to direct heat toward the crust for an extra crunchy finish.

The Pi Fire accessory is designed to sit well above the fire, which means the flames can still be enjoyed or even used to cook up some S’mores. It also comes with a pair of heat-resistant gloves so users can keep their hands burn-free.

The Pi Fire accessory is designed to sit well above the fire, which means the flames can still be enjoyed or even used to cook up some s’mores Solo Stove

“We have been overwhelmed with the response we’ve received with the launch of Pi this year,” said Clint Mickle, President of Solo Stove. “One thing we heard from our community was the desire to incorporate our fire pits with the pizza oven. We are so excited to offer our customers the experience of a pizza dinner, and the calmness of a night by the fire, together, in one portable and easy to use product.”

Solo Stove is selling the Pi Fire in three sizes to suit its Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon fire pits, with prices starting at US$200. It is available now.

Source: Solo Stove