Solo Stove Grill uses convection for clean and consistent cookups

Back in 2018, we looked at a clean-burning fire pit from Texan outfit Solo Stove that uses a clever air flow system to keep the smoke to a minimum. The company has now adapted this design for mealtime, producing a charcoal grill that offers a convective environment for consistent cookups with minimal fuel and fuss.

The Solo Stove Grill carries some of the key design features of the Solo Stove Yukon we looked at a couple of years ago, using a double-walled exterior to warm up air that is drawn in through circular vents around the base.

But instead of blowing that air across the top of the fire to neutralize the smoke, it is retained inside the wall and works with a circulating airflow inside the chamber to create the convection heating effect.

The Solo Stove uses a circular air flow to create a convective cooking environment Solo Stove

This aims to remove a lot of the guesswork and inconsistencies that can go with charcoal grilling, and according to Solo Stove, the design creates hotter temperatures and requires less fuel than a regular charcoal grill. It also says the charcoal can be heated to the required temperature in 10 to 15 minutes and will stay hot for 45 minutes of cooking time.

The design also pays careful consideration to the aftermath, with all of the ash pan, the charcoal grate and the cooking grate able to be removed and cleaned once dinner is done. All of these components are made from stainless or cold-rolled steel, with the entire grill tipping the scales at 43 lb (19.5 kg).

The Solo Stove Grill stands 37.5 in tall (95.25 cm) with the lid on, and offers a cooking area of 22 in (56 cm) in diameter. It is being offered as part of a bundle that includes a stainless steel spatula, tongs and grilling fork, along with a cover and a bag of charcoal to get started.

All of that won’t come cheaply, however, with the pre-sale price set at US$550 and the retail price set at $700. The company plans to begin shipping on September 7, while you can check out the quick promo video below.

Grilling, Reinvented with the Solo Stove Grill

Source: Solo Stove