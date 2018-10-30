Air is drawn into the bottom of the Yukon through a ring of circular vents around the bottom. Some of this air is drawn upwards through the center and feeds the fire just as you might expect, while a thin, separate chamber runs up the sides. As the air rises through the inside of the walls it is warmed up and blown out across the top of the fire, which the company says creates a secondary burn and kills off small wood particles that would have otherwise become smoke.