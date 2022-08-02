Solo Stove's updated fire pits keep the smoke and mess to a minimum

Texan outdoor gear company Solo Stove has today introduced the second-generation of its popular smokeless fire pits, this time taking aim at the troublesome cleanup associated with burning wood down to an ash.

The new lineup is the first update to Solo Stove's set of backyard fire pits, which began to arrive via Kickstarter back in 2016. These differ from your regular, run-of-the-mill fire pit through a carefully engineered chamber that draws air up through the walls and out across the top of the flames, killing off small wood particles that would otherwise become smoke.

Solo Stove's latest fire pits feature a removable ash pan and fuel grate Solo Stove

We've been testing one of these out and can vouch for the impressive ability to drastically reduce smoke in a backyard setting (review to come). Despite their booming popularity, however, there is still room for improvement on the cleanup side of things, so Solo Stove has gone back to the drawing board.

The addition of a removable fuel grate and ash pan means that users won't need to pick up the pit and turn it over to empty it, and is a feature that customers have been asking for for some time, according to the company.

Solo Stove hopes to reduce the hassle associated with cleaning its fire pits with new removable elements Solo Stove

These additions will apply to the three different sizes: the Ranger 2.0 priced at US$260, the Bonfire 2.0 priced at $230 and the larger Yukon 2.0, priced at $460. All existing accessories such as Solo Stove's stand and grill, will be compatible with these new models, which are available for order now.

