Despite the robust research described in the new study, there are still several limitations to how the conclusions can be interpreted. For example, it is unclear how long-lasting these tau spikes actually are. Does a good night's sleep clear out the increased amyloid and tau load caused by a bad night's sleep? Does this even play a major role in the slow, long-term onset of diseases such as Alzheimer's? There is growing debate over whether tau and amyloid are even the right targets for understanding the pathogenic origins of Alzheimer's disease.