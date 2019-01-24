While this new study is appearing in a reputable, peer-reviewed journal, it's important to note that it is fundamentally generated by a private company with an obvious commercial stake in a pharmaceutical outcome. Cortexyme is moving into Phase 2 and 3 human trials later this year to rigorously test the efficacy of the new drug in patients suffering from mild to moderate Alzheimer's. It is unclear from the early Phase 1 results exactly how efficacious the drug is. The company claims positive trends across cognitive tests are promising but we will not clearly know for several years whether this strange new hypothesis is backed up by good evidence.