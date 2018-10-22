The most interesting data to come out of the Taiwan studies looked at more than 8,000 subjects over the age of 50 who were newly diagnosed with HSV1 or HSV2. That cohort was then matched against a control group of over 25,000 similarly aged subjects with no HSV infection. Over the next 10 years those in the HSV group were 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia than the control group. Perhaps even more interesting was the finding that those HSV-infected subjects that were treated with an anti-herpes drug were 10 times less likely to develop dementia than those infected, but untreated, subjects.