Exosuits are basically robots that you can wear, and when it comes to a large number of early prototypes, they're about as comfortable and cumbersome as that sounds. But researchers are working towards more mobile solutions for the everyday user that are based on soft fabrics instead of hard components. Among them is a team of scientists at Harvard's Wyss Institute that has just presented its latest creation, a fully wearable soft exosuit that automatically tweaks its level of assistance on the fly.