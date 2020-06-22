Arcimoto makes Deliverator electric three-wheeler available for hire

Last year, mobility company Arcimoto unveiled a new version of its electric three-wheeler aimed at small businesses. The Deliverator is still up for pre-order, though has already been field tested by non-profit Carry It Forward, taking emergency supplies to the unhoused. Now the company is making the vehicle available for rent through the HyreCar platform.

Destined to join HyreCar's carsharing marketplace in Los Angeles from the summer, the single-seat Deliverator features a cargo box to the rear – where the passenger would be on Arcimoto's Fun Utility Vehicle – that has a carrying capacity of 20 cubic feet. The all-electric trike has a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h) and a per charge city range of 102 miles (164 km).

Being all electric, the vehicle benefits from relatively low maintenance costs, zero local emissions and low running costs. Small business owners, gig workers and fleet operators in the Los Angeles area will be able to hire the vehicle for local deliveries on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

"Last month, roughly one-third of Americans ordered groceries online for the first time, and the need for both gig drivers and sustainable delivery vehicles is at an all-time high," said HyreCar's Joe Furnari. "We’re happy to work with Arcimoto to begin providing access to Deliverator on our platform. This will give the growing number of delivery gig drivers access to the lowest per-mile-cost-to-operate delivery vehicle on the road, and it will enable fleet operators tied to the retail industry and small business owners the ability to leverage the Deliverator to profit from Mobility as a Service while reducing their carbon footprint."

Source: Arcimoto