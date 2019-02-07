"In 2007, we set out to build the world's most affordable and efficient everyday electric vehicle that also happened to be insanely fun to drive," said Arcimoto's Mark Frohnmayer. "The FUV Evergreen Edition is the realization of that vision. With the FUV, you save money on gas, time on parking, and your daily commute is transformed into a pure electric joyride. Finally, a practical, American-made solution to the two greatest challenges facing the world today: global warming and getting groceries."

