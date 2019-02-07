Arcimoto launches new flagship Fun Utility VehicleView gallery - 4 images
Back in 2015, Arcimoto revealed the Generation 8 SRK, a covered electric three-wheeler it had been working on for some time. A bunch of Beta Series were followed by a limited Pilot Series last year, and now the company is readying the first Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) for retail availability – the flagship Evergreen Edition.
"In 2007, we set out to build the world's most affordable and efficient everyday electric vehicle that also happened to be insanely fun to drive," said Arcimoto's Mark Frohnmayer. "The FUV Evergreen Edition is the realization of that vision. With the FUV, you save money on gas, time on parking, and your daily commute is transformed into a pure electric joyride. Finally, a practical, American-made solution to the two greatest challenges facing the world today: global warming and getting groceries."
The Evergreen measures 113 x 65 x 61 inches (287 x 165 x 155 cm) and tips the scales at 1,300 lb (590 kg), and will be manufactured at the company's own facility in Eugene, Oregon. Dual electric motors will sprint it from standstill to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h), and its estimated range has been given as over 100 miles (160 km) per charge of its Li-ion batteries.
Features include heated seats and grips, a smartphone mount and Bluetooth speakers for enjoying tunes while you roll along, a magnetic cup holder to keep your beverages safely within reach and a criss-cross safety belt on each of the two seats.
The FUV will also come with removable "West Coast" doors, "designed for an open-air experience that keeps you protected from the elements, yet connected to the environment around you."
It can manage a 29 ft (8.8 m) turning circle, can make use of the carpool (high-occupancy vehicle) lane and rocks lockable storage at the rear.
Arcimoto is now accepting reservations for the Evergreen Edition. A non-refundable US$5,000 payment (towards a full ticket price of $19,900) will secure a place in the production queue, with the first vehicles expected to roll out to customers in Oregon, California and Washington by the end of June. Deliveries beyond those areas will be made over the following year.
"As we scale operations and drive down costs, we intend to introduce even more affordable variations until we hit our target base price of $11,900," said Frohnmayer.
The video below has more.
Source: Arcimoto
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more