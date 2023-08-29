© 2023 New Atlas
Raleigh rolls into town with cargo e-trike car replacement

By Paul Ridden
August 29, 2023
The Raleigh Stride 3 cargo e-trike features a front cargo box that's big enough for up to four young children
The aluminum/foam front cargo box is rated to haul up to 100 kg, and there's a rack to the ear that can carry another 25 kg
The aluminum/foam front cargo box is rated to haul up to 100 kg, and there's a rack to the ear that can carry another 25 kg
The combination of a Bosch Performance CX Cargo motor and Enviolo Cargo hub provides assist when you need it
The combination of a Bosch Performance CX Cargo motor and Enviolo Cargo hub provides assist when you need it
The front tub can be optioned with two individual seats and a bench seat for strapped-in youngsters
The front tub can be optioned with two individual seats and a bench seat for strapped-in youngsters
Iconic Brit cycling brand Raleigh has announced the Stride 3 cargo e-trike, which is pitched as "an elegant, eco-friendly alternative" to the family car for shopping trips and school runs, and has room in the front box for up to four young kids.

Offering stability and motor assistance when you need it, cargo e-trikes like the Mate SUV and Ouca Space offer a great incentive to leave the family car at home and haul the kids, shopping or gear on short trips from A to B – in certain circumstances anyway.

Raleigh's latest motor-assisted model jumps into the fray with a sturdy steel frame that's home to an aluminum and EPP foam box in front of the rider measuring 107 x 87 x 52 cm (42 x 34 x 20.5 in).

This can be loaded with the weekly shop or can be optioned with two individual seats for the kiddies plus a bench seat to accommodate two more youngsters – all strapped in for safety – for a total hauling weight of 100 kg (220.5 lb). A rain cover with roll-up sides is also available as an optional extra. If the rider runs out of room in front, a MIK-compatible rear rack is rated for another 25 kg (55 lb) of cargo.

The combination of a Bosch Performance CX Cargo motor and Enviolo Cargo hub provides assist when you need it

With a full load, it might be a bit of a struggle to get around town so Raleigh has installed a Bosch Performance CX Cargo BES3 mid-drive motor that's been designed specifically for the heavier loads. Riders can tap into 85 Nm (62.7 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), plus there's an Enviolo Cargo stepless shifting hub to the rear for more flexible ride options. A 525-Wh Bosch PowerPack battery is onboard for up to 40 miles (64 km) of per-charge riding.

There are two 20-inch double-wall rims to the front and a 26-inch wheel at the back, all wrapped in Schwalbe Pick Up tires. Stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors front and back.

Completing the key specs is an aluminum handlebar with comfort grips enables an upright stance, and can be adjusted to preference. A Hermanna LED light up front and an Axa Blueline rear light helps with visibility day or night , the cargo e-trike ships with an ART Axa solid ring lock for parked safety, plus full fenders to keep splashback to a minimum.

The Stride 3 family cargo e-trike is available now for £4,695 (which converts to around US$5,900).

Product page: Raleigh Stride 3

